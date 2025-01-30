Analysis of New Zealand's Infrastructure Market, 2024-2028: Insights Into Transportation, Social, Utilities, and Manufacturing Applications by Revenue Stream

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infrastructure Market in New Zealand 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The infrastructure market in New Zealand is forecasted to grow by USD 10.8 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the inclination towards economic growth, increasing emphasis on sustainability and green infrastructure, and increasing automation in construction industry.

The study identifies the adoption of smart city technologies as one of the prime reasons driving growth during the next few years. Also, government investments in infrastructure development and the growing tourism industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report on the infrastructure market in New Zealand provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The infrastructure market in New Zealand is segmented as below:

By Application



Transportation

Social

Utilities

Manufacturing

By Revenue Stream



Direct Investment

Indirect Investment

Others

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Arvida Group Ltd.

Asset Plus

CIMIC Group Ltd.

Citycare Group

Downer EDI Ltd.

Fletcher Building Ltd.

Fulton Hogan Ltd.

Hawkins Ltd.

Infratil Ltd.

Kiwi Property

Naylor Love Enterprises Ltd.

Obayashi Corp.

Precinct Properties Ltd.

Summerset Group Holdings Ltd.

Ventia Services Group Pty Ltd.

Vinci

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uu6r1m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.