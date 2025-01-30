ProVen VCT plc

Interim Management Statement

for the nine months ended 30 November 2024

ProVen VCT plc (the “Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the nine-month period ended 30 November 2024. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.



Performance

Unaudited

30-Nov 2024 Unaudited

31-Aug

2024 Unaudited

31 May

2024 Audited

29-Feb

2024 Pence Pence Pence Pence Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”) 64.0 62.9 65.6 65.2 Dividends paid up to date* 86.00 86.00 84.25 84.25 Total Return (NAV plus dividends paid since 10p Share consolidation) 150.00 148.90 149.85 149.45

*Dividends paid represent dividends paid since the consolidation of 5p Ordinary Shares into 10p Ordinary Shares in October 2012. Prior to this date, the Company paid dividends totalling 113.95p on the 5p Ordinary Shares.

Dividends paid or declared

On 5 November 2024, the Company announced an Interim dividend for the year ending 28 February 2025 of 1.5p per share. This dividend was paid on 17 January 2025 to Shareholders on the register at 20 December 2024. Payment of this dividend will reduce the NAV per share as shown above to 62.5p and increase dividends paid to date to 87.5p per share.

Investment portfolio summary at 30 November 2024

Portfolio summary

Cost Valuation Venture capital investments £’000 £’000 MPB Group Limited 1,684 10,230 Gorillini NV (t/a Gorilla) 4,624 9,074 Luxury Promise Limited 5,680 8,928 Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1st Years) 4,731 7,440 Picasso Labs, Inc. (t/a CreativeX 2,729 5,706 Access Systems, Inc. (t/a AccessPay) 3,737 5,661 Social Value Portal Ltd 2,458 5,351 Farmer J Limited 3,670 5,314 Lupa Foods Limited 309 4,925 Moonshot CVE Ltd 2,298 4,680 Other Venture Capital investments 83,269 63,099 Total Venture Capital investments 115,189 130,408 Cash and cash equivalents 43,438 Other net current assets (1,799) Net Assets 172,047

Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.

Investment activity during the three-month period ended 30 November 2024

Investment additions

There were no additions made in the quarter to 30 November 2024.

Investment disposals









Cost Market

value at 1 March 2024



Disposal

proceeds Gain

against

cost Realised gain/

(loss)

in period £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 Lupa Foods Limited (loan repayment) 385 502 502 117 - Buckingham Gate Financial Services Limited - 57 59 59 2 385 559 561 176 2

Investment activity from 1 December 2024 to the date of this announcement

In the period from 1 December 2024 to the date of this announcement, a follow on investment was made in Social Value Portal Ltd at cost of £132,000.

In the period from 1 December 2024 to the date of this announcement, Lupa Foods Limited was fully disposed of, realising £4,914,000 of proceeds for the Company. Commonplace Digital Limited was disposed of for consideration of shares in Zencity Technologies Ltd.

Changes to share capital Ordinary

Shares

of 10p each As at 1 September 2024 268,709,951 Shares bought back during the 3 months to 30 November 2024 (3,030,427) Shares issued during the 3 months to 30 November 2024 3,343,547 As at 30 November 2024 269,023,071

In the period from 1 December 2024 to the date of this announcement, 1,930,047 Ordinary Shares were issued on 5 December 2024 pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 6 November 2024 and were allotted at an average price of 65.03p, based on the net asset value of 62.9p per Ordinary Share, being the net asset value as at 31 August 2024.

In the period from 1 December 2024 to the date of this announcement, 1,103,805 Ordinary Shares were issued under the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (“DRIS”) in relation to the dividend paid on 17 January 2025.

Offer for Subscription

ProVen VCT plc and ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the “Companies”) announced on 6 November 2024 that they had published a Prospectus (comprising Securities Note, Registration Document and Summary) in respect of a combined offer for subscription to raise up to £30,000,000 (up to £15,000,000 for each Company) by way of an issue of new ordinary shares in the Companies, with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £10,000,000 (up to £5,000,000 for each Company).

Material events

Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 September 2024 to 30 November 2024 or in the period from 1 December 2024 to the date of this announcement.

Further information

Further information regarding the Company can be found on the Company's website: www.proveninvestments.co.uk or by contacting Beringea, the Investment Manager at info@beringea.co.uk or by telephone 020 7845 7820.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

