New BendPak 12AP-SRT Short Two-Post Lift Increases Productivity, Reduces Risk

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BendPak introduces the 12AP-SRT, the first professional-grade short-rise two-post lift designed specifically for tire shops and other applications that don’t require standing under the vehicle.

Because vehicles only have to be a few inches off the ground to remove wheels and tires, many high-volume tire shops rely on floor jacks. However, constantly positioning and operating multiple jacks per vehicle is time-consuming. Using floor jacks also forces technicians to kneel, squat or bend to remove and install heavy wheels and tires. This can lead to back, knee and other injuries.

Traditional low-rise or mid-rise scissor lifts can help improve technician productivity and ergonomics, but their design limitations make them reliable for picking up only about half the light-duty vehicles on the road today.

That’s why BendPak developed the 12AP-SRT. It offers the versatility, productivity and ergonomics of a two-post lift in a more compact package. With 12,000 pounds rated capacity, massive wingspan to reach most OEM lifting points, and the versatility of both symmetric and asymmetric lifting, the 12AP-SRT can raise 99 percent of cars, SUVs, and trucks to a comfortable working height much faster (and easier) than a set of jacks. Standing just 93.5 inches tall and offering a 47-inch maximum lifting height, it perfectly positions vehicles for servicing wheels, tires, brakes, batteries, and more.

“Major tire retailers have told us they believe that limiting how high their technicians can raise vehicles will reduce the chance of accidents, vehicle damage and technician injury,” explains Jeff Kritzer, BendPak president and CEO. “The 12AP-SRT lets techs work efficiently and ergonomically around a vehicle while mitigating risk.”

To maximize productivity and throughput, the 12AP-SRT is equipped with a high-horsepower, high-volume power unit that gets vehicles in the air fast, reducing bay turnover time. This makes it an ideal “speed lane” solution for busy tire shops.

Like all AP Series two-post lifts, the 12AP-SRT features BendPak’s patent-pending Automatic Swing Arm Restraint System (ASARS) and safety lock system for further protection. Much stronger than traditional swing arm restraints, ASARS uses a full 360 degrees of forged steel teeth to automatically keep the lift arms in place throughout the vehicle service process. It can withstand an industry-leading 2,000 pounds of side force.

The 12AP-SRT is also an option for shops with low ceilings. Its short columns offer lower product, installation and maintenance costs than full-size two-post lifts, as well as a cleaner floorplan with better sightlines.

The BendPak 12AP-SRT two-post lift wears the Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) Gold Label demonstrating that it has been third-party tested and certified to meet industry safety and performance standards. It is backed by the BendPak 5-2-1 Warranty that provides five years of coverage on the lift structure, two years on the hydraulic cylinder(s) and power unit, and one year on other components, labor and freight charges.

Learn more about the 12AP-SRT at bendpak.com/12ap-srt/ or call 800-253-2363.

About BendPak

Established in 1965, BendPak Inc. is an American-owned global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products sold under the trademarked brands BendPak®, Ranger®, Autostacker®, QuickJack®, Cool Boss®, GrandPrix®, JackPak®, MaxJax®, and Ergochair™. Its collective range of products includes car lifts, parking lifts, EV battery lifts, pipe benders, air compressors, tire changers, wheel balancers, wheel aligners, brake lathes, evaporative air coolers, rolling work seats, and other equipment. Visit www.bendpak.com for more information or call 800-253-2363.

