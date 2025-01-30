First American Bank Welcomes Stephen Penney as New Associate Advisor

MIAMI, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First American Bank is excited to announce the addition of Stephen Penney as the newest Associate Advisor to its team, furthering the bank’s efforts to build and grow its wealth management business in Florida. Stephen joins the bank from Deutsche Bank, bringing over 8 years of experience in the financial services industry. His deep expertise in wealth management, combined with a passion for client service, will be invaluable as the bank continues to expand its offerings and deliver personalized financial solutions to clients across the state.

In his own words, Stephen shared, “I joined First American Bank because of its strong family-owned foundation and commitment to client service. I’m excited to contribute to a growing institution with a clear vision for the future.”

As an Associate Advisor, Stephen will specialize in wealth planning, helping individuals, families, and businesses achieve their financial goals. He will leverage his extensive experience in financial services to craft tailored strategies that address clients’ unique needs.

About Stephen Penney

Stephen Penney is a wealth management professional with over 8 years of experience in the financial sector. Prior to joining First American Bank, Stephen served as a client associate at Deutsche Bank, where he provided exceptional support to top advisors and high-net-worth clients. He also held the role of Investment Specialist on Bank of America’s trade desk. Stephen holds an MBA from the University of Florida, is FINRA licensed, and is actively pursuing the CFA designation.

Outside of his professional life, Stephen enjoys sailing on Biscayne Bay, learning to play golf, and spending time with friends and family.

First American Bank investment products are not FDIC insured, not bank guaranteed, and may lose value.