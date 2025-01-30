VIIRL Marketing Grows Clients and Revenue for 5th Consecutive Year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIIRL Marketing, a digital marketing agency, delivered its 5th consecutive year of client and revenue growth in 2024.

Since opening in 2018, VIIRL has grown their customer base to over 600 businesses across the United States. They deploy millions of dollars each month to drive qualified leads for their customers on channels like Yelp, Google, Thumbtack, Angi’s, Networx, Facebook and more. With a core focus on professional services, VIIRL continues to deliver significant value for top industries including plumbing, HVAC, roofing, electrical, painting, moving and more. In addition to the home services sector, VIIRL also supports industries like legal, health & beauty, and other services.

In 2024, VIIRL eclipsed major milestones. Here are some of our favorite highlights:

Helped over 225 HVAC and plumbing clients

Generated over $60m in tracked job revenue for customers

5.5x average return on ad spend across clients from SMB to enterprise

50+ clients with CRM integrations to improve lead management

Over 250 clients using our lead response and follow up software



VIIRL President and COO Jed Winkler stated, “We are thankful for our clients who continue to trust us with their marketing budgets and give us great opportunities to drive their business. When our clients win, we win. The VIIRL team is looking forward to helping all our home services companies grow their businesses in 2025.”

We look forward to another year of incredible growth in 2025 in our core services like digital ads, pay per click, web development, SEO, and lead response software. Beyond this we are excited to launch new products including AI driven tools to help our clients manage their leads and book more jobs.

VIIRL is a digital first marketing agency focused on measuring, reporting, and demonstrating real results to services businesses throughout the US. VIIRL helps companies get the highest return on their ad spend with quality account management, advertising expertise, and in-house built software tools.

