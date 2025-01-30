Mortgage Rates Show Little Movement

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey ® (PMMS®), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.95%.

"The 30-year fixed-rate has hovered between 6% and 7% for most of the last two and a half years. That trend continued this week, with the average rate remaining essentially flat at 6.95%,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. "Driven by these higher rates and a persistent supply shortage, affordability hurdles still exist for many homebuyers and a significant number of them remain on the sidelines.”

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.95% as of January 30, 2025, down slightly from last week when it averaged 6.96%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.63%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 6.12%, down from last week when it averaged 6.16%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.94%.

The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20% down and have excellent credit. For more information, view our Frequently Asked Questions.

