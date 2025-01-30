Rakovina Therapeutics Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing new cancer therapies based on novel DNA-damage response technologies, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the ticker symbol “7J0”.

This strategic milestone marks Rakovina Therapeutics’ entry into one of the largest equity markets in Europe, providing increased visibility and accessibility to European and global investors. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange listing complements the company’s existing listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: RKV), enabling broader participation in Rakovina Therapeutics’ mission to revolutionize cancer drug discovery.

Global Reach and Accessibility

Rakovina’s listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to enhance its presence in Europe and attract new investors from one of the world’s most active trading hubs. With the FSE listing, the company aims to build awareness of its unique approach to drug discovery, leveraging its AI-driven Deep Docking™ and Variational AI collaborations to identify and develop novel drug candidates targeting DNA-damage response (DDR) mechanisms—key vulnerabilities in many aggressive cancers.

Jeffrey Bacha, Executive Chairman of Rakovina Therapeutics, commented: “We are excited to engage with a broader audience through our listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. This milestone aligns with our strategy to increase international visibility and establish Rakovina as a leading innovator in oncology drug discovery. The Frankfurt Exchange listing will enhance liquidity and provide European investors an opportunity to participate in our mission to advance life-saving cancer treatments.”

Advancing Innovation in Oncology

Rakovina Therapeutics leverages exclusive access to AI platforms such as Deep Docking™ and Variational AI through strategic partnerships to screen DNA-damage response (DDR) compounds, accelerating the identification of promising drug candidates. The global DDR therapy market, projected to reach $18 billion annually by 2030, highlights the transformative potential of Rakovina’s innovative approach to drug discovery and development.

The company’s Frankfurt Exchange listing further solidifies its commitment to creating long-term value for shareholders while accelerating the development of innovative cancer therapies.

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using the proprietary Deep-Docking™ platform. By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners.

Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com .

