A Billion-Dollar Valuation: The Future of AI in B2B Industry Solutions

ZURICH, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orderfox, a global leader in AI-powered solutions for the CNC manufacturing and B2B industries, proudly announces a significant milestone: achieving a billion-dollar valuation. This achievement underscores Orderfox’s pivotal role in revolutionizing how businesses navigate complex data, connect with partners, and make strategic decisions.

As the European automotive sector cooled, many CNC manufacturers and buyers faced challenges in finding reliable partners. Recognizing this gap, Orderfox developed a groundbreaking platform, Partfox.com, that leverages artificial intelligence to connect CNC buyers and manufacturers seamlessly. By simplifying client searches and enhancing pricing, quality, and delivery processes, the platform has revitalized the CNC manufacturing sphere while addressing long-standing industry inefficiencies.

Orderfox was founded with a mission to transform fragmented manufacturing data into actionable intelligence, empowering SMEs and large enterprises alike. The introduction of its advanced AI engine, Gieni, marked a significant leap forward. Gieni aggregates and analyzes massive market datasets, providing users with real-time insights and predictive analytics.

“Our product Partfox is more than a tool—it is a partner for strategic growth,” says Timur Göreci, CRO of Orderfox. “Our goal has always been to democratize data, enabling businesses of all sizes to compete effectively in an increasingly complex market.”

The platform’s innovative features, including AI-powered market insights, supplier matchmaking, and predictive trend analysis, have redefined efficiency and competitiveness across industries such as aerospace, automotive, and electronics.

Orderfox’s path to success was not without obstacles. Scaling AI technology to serve a global audience while navigating regional data privacy and compliance challenges required agility and perseverance.

“Growth is never a straight line,” says Derek Tanner, CEO of Orderfox. “Adapting to challenges, recalibrating strategies, and staying true to our core mission were essential to our journey.”

Despite these hurdles, Orderfox remained committed to its founding vision of accessibility. This dedication resulted in the creation of Gieni, a tool designed to make advanced market insights available to businesses of all sizes.

As industries grow increasingly interconnected, Orderfox is setting the bar high for AI-driven decision-making. Göreci and Tanner predict a future where data accessibility eliminates guesswork, enabling businesses to stay ahead of the curve.

“This is bigger than us,” says Göreci. “We are building an ecosystem that transforms how businesses operate in the digital age.”

With its billion-dollar valuation, Orderfox solidifies its position as a pathfinder in AI-powered B2B solutions, continuing to drive innovation and empower businesses worldwide.

About Orderfox

Orderfox is a trailblazer in AI-driven B2B solutions, empowering industries like aerospace, automotive, and electronics. With innovative tools like Gieni, it simplifies data navigation, connects CNC buyers and manufacturers, and enhances decision-making. Achieving a billion-dollar valuation, Orderfox continues to transform global manufacturing, delivering unmatched insights and fostering efficiency to help businesses of all sizes thrive.

