Apollo Reports Annual General and Special Meeting Results

 | Source: Apollo Silver Corp. Apollo Silver Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Silver Corp. (“Apollo” or the “Company”) (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that at its Annual General and Special Meeting (the “AGSM”) of shareholders held on January 30, 2025, Apollo’s shareholders approved by a majority to: elect all five directors standing for election, to re-appoint Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company, and to support the Company’s new Omnibus Incentive Plan.

Detailed results of the total shares voted at the AGSM are set out below.

NomineesTotal
Votes Cast		Total
Votes For		Total Votes
Withheld		%
For		%
Withheld
Andrew Bowering54,994,69654,980,49314,20399.970.03
Steven Thomas54,994,69654,980,49314,20399.970.03
Jocelyn Thompson54,994,69654,980,49314,20399.970.03
Collette Brown-Rodriguez54,994,69654,980,49314,20399.970.03
Alexander Tsakumis54,994,69654,980,49314,20399.970.03
 
 Total
Votes Cast		Total
Votes For		Total Votes
Withheld		%
For		%
Withheld
Appointment of Auditors54,994,69654,880,893113,80399.790.21
 
 Total
Votes Cast		Total
Votes For		Total Votes
Against		%
For		%
Against
Omnibus Incentive Plan54,994,69644,875,62910,119,06781.618.4


About Apollo Silver

Apollo Silver has assembled an experienced and technically strong leadership team who have joined to advance world class precious metals projects in tier-one jurisdictions. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of two significant silver exploration and resource development projects, the Calico Project, in San Bernardino County, California, and the Cinco de Mayo Project, in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Please visit www.apollosilver.com for further information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Andrew Bowering
Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Bowering
Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +1 (604) 428-6128

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.