Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Formation of New Scientific Advisory Board

WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel product candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced the formation of a new Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), which initially includes experts in the field of pulmonology. These include Marianne Mann, M.D., and Zuzana Diamant, M.D., Ph.D. leading experts in respiratory medicine, clinical pharmacology, and immunology.

"We are delighted to welcome these distinguished scientists and clinicians to our Scientific Advisory Board," said Dr. Neal Walker, Interim CEO and Chair of the Board of Directors of Aclaris Therapeutics. "Their expertise in respiratory medicine and drug development will be important in guiding our development programs as we work to advance novel therapeutics for patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. Each initial member brings unique and complementary experience spanning regulatory science, clinical development, and translational research that will help guide our development programs."

The members of the Scientific Advisory Board are:

Marianne Mann, M.D.

Dr. Mann is an accomplished pulmonologist and drug development expert with over three decades of experience in regulatory science, clinical research and clinical care. She previously served in various roles at the FDA, including Deputy Director of the Division of Pulmonary and Allergy Drug Products at the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, where she played a pivotal role in evaluating clinical protocols for respiratory and allergic conditions. In addition, Dr. Mann also previously served as the Branch Chief, Respiratory Disease Branch, for the Division of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, where she oversaw research in respiratory diseases. Dr. Mann has extensive experience in clinical trial design, drug safety assessment, and regulatory strategy.

Zuzana Diamant, M.D., Ph.D.

Dr. Diamant is a distinguished pulmonologist and clinical pharmacologist who serves as a guest professor at the Department of Microbiology Immunology & Transplantation at KU Leuven, Belgium and past-guest professor at the Department of Respiratory Medicine at Skane Hospital, Lund, Sweden. She is past-chair of the Asthma Section at European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology and past-chair of the Asthma Expert Panel at European Forum for Research and Education in Allergy and has led several international task forces and educational projects on chronic inflammatory respiratory diseases. She brings extensive expertise in drug development and clinical studies in asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and allergy research. Dr. Diamant has co-authored over 200 peer-reviewed publications and is a Fellow of the European Respiratory Society (FERS). Her expertise in clinical asthma models, biomarkers, and targeted drug interventions will be instrumental in guiding our development programs.

