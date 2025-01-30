What’s New in Columbus in 2025

Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Named one of the best big cities in the U.S. and one of the best food cities in the country by Condé Nast Traveler’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards and one of AFAR’s picks for Where to Go in 2025, Columbus is a must-visit U.S. destination. Here’s a look at five reasons to visit Ohio’s capital in 2025.



Attend the First-Ever NHL Stadium Series Game at Ohio Stadium

Home to the 2024 College Football Playoff National Champions The Ohio State University Buckeyes and four professional sports teams, Columbus is a sports city. On the heels of hosting several major sporting events last year, including the 2024 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships and 2024 MLS All-Star Game, the excitement for sports in Columbus continues in 2025.



One of the most highly anticipated events takes place March 1 as the Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the Detroit Red Wings in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ at the iconic Ohio Stadium. Columbus' own O.A.R. and Twenty One Pilots will take the stage for special performances before and during the game. Learn more and purchase tickets.



Experience the Force at COSI’s New Unofficial Galaxies Exhibit

Coming to COSI May 10 to Sept. 1, Unofficial Galaxies will showcase one of the largest private collections of Star Wars memorabilia and bring the beloved universe to life, immersing fans of all ages in the iconic stories, characters and artistry that have captivated audiences for generations. From legendary characters to unforgettable, full-scale starships and costumes, the exhibition will offer a rare opportunity to step into the world of Star Wars and explore its cultural and artistic impact.



Taste the City’s Buzzed About Culinary Scene

Columbus’ chefs, restaurants and bars continue to get national recognition, including three being named 2025 James Beard semifinalists. With the acclaim of being one of best food cities in the country according to Condé Nast Traveler and with several new highly anticipated restaurant openings, 2025 is the perfect time to make a reservation. Try the globally inspired menu at Agni, led by Avishar Barua, a 2025 James Beard Award semifinalist in the Best Chef: Great Lakes category, or check out Law Bird, a semifinalist in the Outstanding Bar category. For some of the best baked goods in Columbus, stop by Dan the Baker, a semifinalist in the Outstanding Bakery category. Taste your way across Columbus by taking the #1 food tour in the country with Columbus Food Adventures or exploring one of Experience Columbus’ self-guided trails, like the new Columbus Buckeye Treat Trail. New restaurant openings coming in 2025 include Isla from Chef Andrew Smith, and Rosalita from Chef Josh Dalton.



Enjoy New Experiences at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Zoombezi Bay and The Wilds

Home to more than 10,000 animals representing over 600 species from around the world, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is one of the largest and most renowned zoos in the United States. 2025 brings new experiences to the Zoo, Zoombezi Bay and The Wilds. This summer, the Columbus Zoo will debut the revitalized North America Trek region. The redevelopment will immerse guests in the wonders of North American wildlife while highlighting conservation efforts to protect the planet’s most precious species. Key features include new habitats for bald eagles, black bears, river otters and Mexican wolves, and the Ohio Center for Wildlife Conservation highlighting conservation initiatives right here in Ohio. Adding to the excitement, two new elephant calves are expected to arrive in 2025.



Also opening this summer at Zoombezi Bay—the only water park connected to a world-class zoo—guests can enjoy the all-new Conservation Tower. This innovative attraction features three thrilling slides inspired by the Zoo’s conservation mission, including one that marks a first for the Midwest and two making their world premiere.



The Wilds, one of the largest conservation centers in the world spanning nearly 10,000 acres in southeast Ohio, will also introduce a new lodging experience—the Hellbender RV Campground. Opening in June, the 75-acre development adds to The Wilds’ unique lodging options, which range from luxury 21+ yurts to rustic cabins and family-friendly camping. Whichever way you choose to stay, unforgettable experiences like open-air safaris, zipline tours, horseback tours and more await.



Immerse Yourself in Columbus’ Newest Attraction—an Experimental Museum

A new first-of-its-kind supersensory experimental museum is coming to Downtown Columbus this year. Expected to be completed by Labor Day, Prototype: The Experimental Museum will be a 30,000-square-foot facility with opening day experimental exhibits ranging from large kinetic artworks and cutting-edge digital worlds to original sensory illusions, immersive films, sound studios—even a virtual reality salon. Prototype is designed collaboratively by Roto, the largest design/build company in North America for experience and attraction design, specializing in highly immersive media and physical interactivity.



About Columbus

Did you know Columbus is a top 10 best big city in the U.S. and one of the best food cities in the country according to Condé Nast Traveler, one of the top places to go in 2025 according to AFAR and one of the best solo trips for women in the U.S. and around the world by Glamour? yes, Columbus. Columbus is bold, welcoming and forward-thinking. Home to world-class museums and attractions, historic and unique neighborhoods like the Short North Arts District, historic German Village and the Arena District — where four professional sports teams live on one street — Columbus has so much to offer. Visitors can learn what awaits in the 14th largest city in the country and Ohio’s capital by visiting www.ExperienceColumbus.com and following Experience Columbus on Instagram: @ExperienceColumbus, Facebook: @ExperienceColumbus, Threads: @ExperienceColumbus and TikTok: @ExperienceColumbus.



