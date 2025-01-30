Pixalate’s Q4 2024 Connected TV (CTV) Device Market Share Reports: Roku Leads in US (39%), Mexico (74%), Canada (35%); Samsung No. 1 in UK (30%)

London, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q4 2024 CTV Device Market Share Reports for the United Kingdom (UK) , United States (U.S.) , Canada , and Mexico .

Pixalate’s CTV Device Market Share Reports analyze data to break down the top CTV devices in each country by quarterly market share. Market Share of Voice (SOV) is calculated based on the percentage of open programmatic ads sold on specific devices in each country during a given quarter, as measured by Pixalate.

Pixalate’s data science team analyzed programmatic advertising activity across over 27 billion global open programmatic ad transactions on CTV devices from Q4 2023 to Q4 2024 to compile this research.

Key Findings:

U.S.: Roku led in CTV device market share in the USA (39%) Amazon Fire TV (15%), Samsung (13%), Apple TV (12%) and LG (8%) round out the top 5 Samsung (+51% YoY), Amazon Fire TV (+40% YoY), and Apple TV (+11% YoY) gained CTV market share





led in CTV device market share in the USA (39%) Canada : Roku led in CTV device market share with 35% SOV, followed by Apple (27%), Amazon Fire TV (13%), Samsung (8%), and Xiaomi (7%)

Xiaomi grew 156% YoY, from 3% in Q4 2023 to 7% in Q4 2024 Apple’s market share increased (+113% YoY)





: led in CTV device market share with 35% SOV, followed by Apple (27%), Amazon Fire TV (13%), Samsung (8%), and Xiaomi (7%) UK: Samsung led in CTV device market share with 30% SOV, followed by Roku (20%), Amazon Fire TV (17%), LG (12%), and Apple TV (9%) Samsung gained CTV market share (+81% YoY) LG (+160%) and Apple TV (+208%) also gained YoY market share





led in CTV device market share with 30% SOV, followed by Roku (20%), Amazon Fire TV (17%), LG (12%), and Apple TV (9%) Mexico: Roku led in CTV device market share with 74% Samsung (13%), LG (3%), Amazon (3%), and Hisense (2%) rounded out the top five CTV devices for market share Roku’s market share increased +35% YoY





led in CTV device market share with 74%

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the CTV Device Global Market Share Report (the “Report”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to the time period studied.