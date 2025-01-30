Ring and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles Unite to Aid Wildfire-Affected Families

Los Angeles, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Who: Ring, an Amazon Company, in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA)

What: More than 75 volunteers from Ring will come together to assemble ReBUILD LA™: Back Home Packs, which will provide essential supplies to 1,400 families affected by recent wildfires. These kits will include personal protective equipment (PPE), cleaning supplies, goggles, gloves, masks, hazmat suits, and more—helping families safely return home and begin their recovery.

This initiative highlights Ring’s ongoing commitment to supporting the greater Los Angeles community and its dedication to working alongside Habitat LA to help families rebuild and recover in times of crisis.

When: Friday, January 31, 2025 (9:00 AM – 2:00 PM)

Where: 1523 26th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404

Media Opportunities: