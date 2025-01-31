Phaos Technology, Advanced Microscopy Provider, to Establish Sales Offices in Vietnam, Philippines, and Indonesia

SINGAPORE, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phaos Technology Pte. Ltd. (“Phaos” or “the Company”), a leader in advanced microscopy solutions, today announced plans to establish dedicated sales offices this year in Vietnam, Philippines, and Indonesia.

This expansion, said Phaos, will be initiated in response to the growing demand for comprehensive microscopy solutions in these countries.



In addition to sales personnel, each office will include business development and servicing teams equipped to support the Company’s growth strategy and establish the Phaos brand in these nations.



The Company also plans in 2026 to establish a manufacturing plant in Indonesia to support local manufacturing demands, allowing for greater market share in the region.

“We are very excited about this expansion,” said Phaos chief executive officer Andrew Yeo. “Southeast Asia is growing into an exceptionally strong market for advanced microscopy solutions, and we believe this expansion will enable us to better serve the unique needs of our customers in each of these countries.”

“We are proud to currently offer several state-of-the-art optical microscopy solutions, including those that transcend traditional optical microscopy limits. We therefore encourage all parties interested in advanced microscopy solutions to contact us to discuss what Phaos may have to offer their company or organization.”

Upon opening of these offices, added Mr. Yeo, each of the Company’s advanced optical microscopy solutions will be available for purchase in each location. These solutions include:





A complete description of Phaos’ microscopy solutions may be viewed at https://phaostech.com/products/.

To discuss these solutions, customers may contact our sales team at (65) 6250 3877 or sales@phaostech.com.

About Phaos Technology

Phaos Technology is a leader in advanced microscopy and vision technology, providing turnkey and cost-effective solutions through AI capabilities for industries like manufacturing, electronics, advanced materials, biomedical, and research. With a global presence and a robust product portfolio, Phaos combines innovative hardware and software to address industry challenges, enhance productivity, and deliver value-driven solutions. The company is committed to driving technological advancements and fostering partnerships that make high-quality microscopy more accessible worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.phaostech.com.

Company Contact:

Phaos Technology Pte. Ltd.

83 Science Park Drive, The Curie

#04-01 A/B, Singapore 118258

(65) 6250 3877

sales@phaostech.com

