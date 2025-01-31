Change in the total number of shares and votes in Anoto

Anoto Group AB (”Anoto”) has as previously announced carried out a directed share issue, a set-off issue, and a rights issue of ordinary shares, which has resulted in a changed number of shares and votes in Anoto.

Through the directed share issue and the set-off issue, the number of shares and votes has increased by 125,043,750 and 230,636,107 respectively. Through the rights issue, the outcome of which was announced through a press release on 30 December 2024, the number of shares and votes has increased by 414,823,830.

The total number of shares and votes in Anoto as of 31 January 2025 amounts to 1,102,362,753.

This information is published in accordance with Chapter 4, Section 9 of the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (SFS 1991:980). This information was submitted for publication on 31 January 2025, at 7 am CET.





