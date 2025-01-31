Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 23 January 2025 to 29 January 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 22 November 2024, Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 23 January 2025 to 29 January 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 51 335 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 23 January 2025 to 29 January 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
23 January 2025Euronext Brussels8 00033.2333.3833.02265 840
 MTF CBOE4 00033.2433.3433.06132 960
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
24 January 2025Euronext Brussels7 33533.4433.8033.16245 282
 MTF CBOE4 00033.4333.7233.14133 720
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
27 January 2025Euronext Brussels9 00033.3733.5433.08300 330
 MTF CBOE3 00033.4233.5433.22100 260
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
28 January 2025Euronext Brussels6 00033.4433.6433.24200 640
 MTF CBOE2 00033.4433.7033.2466 880
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
29 January 2025Euronext Brussels6 00033.1333.4032.92198 800
 MTF CBOE2 00033.1333.3832.8666 260
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 51 33533.3333.8032.861 710 973

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 050 shares during the period from 23 January 2025 to 29 January 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 150 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 23 January 2025 to 29 January 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
23 January 202530033.1833.1833.189 954
24 January 202590633.2933.3433.1030 161
27 January 202574433.0033.0033.0024 552
28 January 20251 00033.1833.1833.1633 180
29 January 20251 10032.9933.1032.9036 289
Total4 050   134 136


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
23 January 202500.000.000.000
24 January 202575033.6733.8033.5025 253
27 January 202550033.4633.4633.4616 730
28 January 202530033.6033.6033.6010 080
29 January 202560033.3533.4033.3020 010
Total2 150   72 073

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 42 305 shares.

On 29 January 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 464 714 own shares, or 4.54% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

