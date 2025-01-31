Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 23 January 2025 to 29 January 2025
Share Buyback Program
On 22 November 2024, Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 23 January 2025 to 29 January 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 51 335 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 23 January 2025 to 29 January 2025:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|23 January 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|8 000
|33.23
|33.38
|33.02
|265 840
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|33.24
|33.34
|33.06
|132 960
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|24 January 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|7 335
|33.44
|33.80
|33.16
|245 282
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|33.43
|33.72
|33.14
|133 720
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|27 January 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|9 000
|33.37
|33.54
|33.08
|300 330
|MTF CBOE
|3 000
|33.42
|33.54
|33.22
|100 260
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|28 January 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|6 000
|33.44
|33.64
|33.24
|200 640
|MTF CBOE
|2 000
|33.44
|33.70
|33.24
|66 880
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|29 January 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|6 000
|33.13
|33.40
|32.92
|198 800
|MTF CBOE
|2 000
|33.13
|33.38
|32.86
|66 260
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|51 335
|33.33
|33.80
|32.86
|1 710 973
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 050 shares during the period from 23 January 2025 to 29 January 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 150 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 23 January 2025 to 29 January 2025:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|23 January 2025
|300
|33.18
|33.18
|33.18
|9 954
|24 January 2025
|906
|33.29
|33.34
|33.10
|30 161
|27 January 2025
|744
|33.00
|33.00
|33.00
|24 552
|28 January 2025
|1 000
|33.18
|33.18
|33.16
|33 180
|29 January 2025
|1 100
|32.99
|33.10
|32.90
|36 289
|Total
|4 050
|134 136
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|23 January 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|24 January 2025
|750
|33.67
|33.80
|33.50
|25 253
|27 January 2025
|500
|33.46
|33.46
|33.46
|16 730
|28 January 2025
|300
|33.60
|33.60
|33.60
|10 080
|29 January 2025
|600
|33.35
|33.40
|33.30
|20 010
|Total
|2 150
|72 073
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 42 305 shares.
On 29 January 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 464 714 own shares, or 4.54% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment