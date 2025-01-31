DEME secures contracts for Nordlicht 1 and 2 offshore wind farms in Germany

DEME has been awarded two contracts for the transport and installation of 112 foundations at the Nordlicht 1 and 2 offshore wind farms in Germany. Additionally, DEME also secured the contract for the scour protection at both wind farms.
