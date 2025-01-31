DNases, Ligases, and RNA Polymerases Market Research 2024-2034: Burgeoning Opportunities in Emerging Applications, Collaborative Partnerships, and Adoption of Enzyme-based Diagnostics

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dnases, Ligases, and RNA Polymerases Market by Dnases Application, by Ligases Application, by RNA Polymerases Application, by End-user, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global DNases, ligases, and RNA polymerases market accounted for USD 0.804 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.45 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 10.66% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The market will grow due to factors such as growing emphasis on life sciences research, advancements in RNA-based therapeutics, rising demand for biopharmaceutical products, and support from institutions and the government.







The market for ligases, RNA polymerases, and DNases worldwide is driven by several reasons. These enzymes are needed for the growing biopharmaceutical industry to produce biocatalysts, purify DNA, and possibly even use gene therapy. RNA polymerases are necessary to manufacture mRNA vaccines and RNAi therapeutics, opening up a new market for growth.

For instance, Almac Group said in March 2024 that the two newly constructed facilities at its headquarters in Craigavon, Northern Ireland, were complete. The peptide API synthesis as well as the commercial manufacturing and packing of sachet pharma product presentations are anticipated to increase with the opening of these new facilities.

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to advanced healthcare infrastructure, significant investments in research and development, and a high adoption rate of molecular biology technologies.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly expanding biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, increasing government initiatives to support scientific research, and rising investment in healthcare infrastructure. For instance, the NEBNext UltraExpress DNA and RNA library preparation kits for next-generation sequencing were introduced by New England Biolabs in November 2023.



By DNases application, the biopharmaceutical processing segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global DNases, ligases, and RNA polymerases market in 2023 owing to the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, extensive use in removing DNA contaminants, and significant investments in research and development.

For instance, in January 2024, the company's selectAZyme enzyme screening collection was expanded with the introduction of an RNA Ligase (RNAL) enzyme kit by Almac Science, a part of Almac Group. Additionally, the other applications segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the expanding use of these enzymes in emerging fields such as synthetic biology, personalized medicine, and advanced molecular diagnostics.



By ligases application, the other applications segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global DNases, ligases, and RNA polymerases market in 2023 owing to the increasing utilization in diverse fields such as gene therapy, molecular diagnostics, and synthetic biology, as well as significant advancements in biotechnological research.

For instance, in March 2023, the University of Manchester, AstraZeneca, Novartis, and the Centre for Process Innovation Limited joined together to transform oligonucleotide synthesis. Additionally, the oligonucleotide synthesis segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for custom oligonucleotides in genetic research, advancements in gene editing technologies like CRISPR, and increasing applications in diagnostics and therapeutics



By RNA polymerases application, the mRNA production segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global DNases, ligases, and RNA polymerases market in 2023 owing to the surge in demand for mRNA vaccines, especially COVID-19 vaccines, and the increasing development of mRNA-based therapeutics for various diseases.

For instance, in January 2024, Almac Science, a division of the Almac Group, added an RNA Ligase (RNAL) enzyme kit to the company's selectAZyme enzyme screening library. Additionally, the others segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing application of these enzymes in innovative fields such as synthetic biology, personalized medicine, and advanced molecular diagnostics, as well as ongoing technological advancements and expanding research initiatives.



By end-user, the research and academic institutions segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global DNases, ligases, and RNA polymerases market in 2023 owing to the significant demand for advanced molecular biology tools and techniques for various research projects and academic studies. For instance, Illumina and Deerfield Management worked together in May 2022.

The companies collaborated to select projects that had a higher chance of success utilizing genetic methods and intrinsic knowledge in order to reduce the expense of research and development and encourage the approval of innovative treatments. Additionally, the diagnostic laboratories segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and the rising demand for accurate molecular diagnostics for early disease detection and management.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $2.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Analysis

Increasing research activities

Advancements in biotechnology

Rising demand for personalized medicine

Expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry

Restraints Analysis

Regulatory hurdles

High cost

Technical challenges

Opportunities Analysis

Emerging applications

Collaborative partnerships

Adoption of enzyme-based diagnostics

Threats Analysis

Competition from alternative technologies

Intellectual property issues

Safety concerns

Trend Analysis

CRISPR-Cas technologies

Sustainability initiatives

Industrial biocatalysis

Competitor Analysis

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

New England Biolabs

Merck KGaA

Promega Corporation

Agilent Technologies

QIAGEN

Takara Bio Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Roche Holding AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Enzymatics Inc.

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Lonza Group Ltd.

OriGene Technologies Inc.

Becton

Dickinson and Company (BD)

DNases, Ligases, And RNA Polymerases Market Analysis & Forecast by DNases Application 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Biopharmaceutical Processing

Other Applications

DNases, Ligases, And RNA Polymerases Market Analysis & Forecast by Ligases Application 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Oligonucleotide Synthesis

Other Applications

DNases, Ligases, And RNA Polymerases Market Analysis & Forecast by RNA Polymerases Application 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

mRNA Production

Other Applications

DNases, Ligases, And RNA Polymerases Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Biopharmaceutical Processing

Research and Academic Institutions

Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Companies

DNases, Ligases, And RNA Polymerases Market Analysis & Forecast by Region 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

