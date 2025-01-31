$55.8 Billion B2B Travel Industry Assessment 2025-2030, Featuring Detailed Profiles of 44 Major Players

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "B2B Travel - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for B2B Travel was valued at US$32.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$55.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the B2B travel market is driven by several factors, including the resurgence of business travel post-pandemic, the adoption of advanced travel management technologies, and the increasing focus on sustainability. Companies are investing in tools that streamline travel planning, enhance cost control, and ensure compliance with corporate policies. The rising demand for seamless cross-border travel solutions is another key driver, fueled by globalization and the need for face-to-face interactions in high-stakes business scenarios.



Consumer behavior is also shaping the market, with employees seeking more personalized and flexible travel options that balance professional obligations with personal preferences. The integration of digital payment systems and blockchain-based platforms is addressing concerns related to transaction transparency and security. Additionally, partnerships between travel management companies and global service providers are expanding the range of offerings available to corporate clients. These trends, coupled with advancements in data analytics and mobile technology, are propelling the B2B travel market toward sustained growth and innovation.



Service (Transportation Services, Accommodation Services, Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions (MICE) Services, Travel Insurance Services, Other Services); Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs); End-Use (Financial Services & Consulting End-Use, Technology & Manufacturing End-Use, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals End-Use, Government & Education End-Use, Other End-Uses).



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Transportation Services segment, which is expected to reach US$30.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 10.2%. The Accommodation Services segment is also set to grow at 8.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $8.8 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 13.2% CAGR to reach $11.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as B2B Travel Agency India Pvt Ltd., BCD Travel Services B.V., Bonton Holidays Pvt. Ltd., Cozmo Travel, Emerging Travel Group and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 386 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $32.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $55.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Corporate Travel Demand Spurs Growth in B2B Travel Solutions

Integration of AI and Big Data Strengthens Business Case for Smart Travel Management

Growing Adoption of Sustainable Travel Practices Expands Market Opportunities

Personalization Trends Propel Demand for Tailored Corporate Travel Solutions

Automation of Travel Expense Management Enhances Efficiency and Adoption

Increased Use of Blockchain for Transparency in Travel Booking Drives Growth

Expansion of Remote Work Models Spurs Demand for Hybrid Travel Solutions

Rising Need for Risk Management and Duty of Care Strengthens Market Demand

Growth in SME Business Travel Expands the Addressable Market for B2B Providers

Mobile-First Travel Solutions Fuel Adoption Among Corporate Travelers

Demand for Integrated Travel and Expense Platforms Accelerates Market Expansion

Corporate Sustainability Goals Drive Demand for Carbon-Neutral Travel Solutions

Emerging Market Expansion Spurs Growth in International B2B Travel Services

Flexible Booking and Cancellation Policies Drive Market Demand Post-Pandemic

AI-Powered Chatbots and Virtual Assistants Improve Travel Experience and Increase Adoption

