Mobile Threat Defense Industry Research 2025: Total Revenues were $3.4 Billion in 2024, and are Projected to Reach $11.6 Billion by 2030 - Discover Key Trends and Opportunities by Country

The growth in the mobile threat defense market is driven by several factors, including the escalating volume and sophistication of cyber threats targeting mobile platforms. The increasing adoption of remote work and BYOD policies has exposed organizations to a broader range of security risks, necessitating advanced MTD solutions. Innovations in AI and ML have enabled real-time threat detection and response, boosting the effectiveness of mobile security systems.

The rising use of mobile devices for financial transactions, coupled with the integration of mobile applications in business operations, has further fueled demand for comprehensive threat defense. Regulatory compliance requirements in various industries, such as finance, healthcare, and government, have also played a pivotal role in driving MTD adoption. Additionally, growing awareness among consumers and businesses about the importance of mobile security is fostering market expansion, ensuring its sustained growth in the coming years.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Mobile Threat Defense market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Solution (Mobile Threat Defense Software, Mobile Threat Defense Services); Operating System (Android Operating System, iOS Operating System, Windows Operating System, Other Operating Systems); Deployment (Cloud-based Deployment, On-Premise Deployment); Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs); Vertical (IT & Telecom Vertical, BFSI Vertical, Retail Vertical, Healthcare Vertical, Manufacturing Vertical, Government Vertical, Other Verticals).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Mobile Threat Defense Software segment, which is expected to reach US$7.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 21.7%. The Mobile Threat Defense Services segment is also set to grow at 24.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $932.2 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 30.0% CAGR to reach $2.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Mobile Threat Defense Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 41 companies featured in this Mobile Threat Defense market report include:

AO Kaspersky Lab

BlackBerry Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Ivanti

Microsoft Corporation

Open Text Corporation

SolarWinds Worldwide LLC

Sophos Ltd.

Zimperium

Zoho Corporation

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 572 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations

Mobile Threat Defense - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Cybersecurity Threats Targeting Mobile Devices Drives the Growth

Increasing Adoption of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Policies in Enterprises Propels Market Expansion

Growth of AI-Driven Threat Detection and Mitigation Solutions Fuels Adoption

Expansion of Mobile Endpoint Protection Solutions Stimulates Market Growth

Integration of Cloud-Based Security Platforms for Mobile Devices Drives Demand

Growing Demand for Real-Time Threat Intelligence and Analytics Boosts Market Potential

Proliferation of Mobile Apps and App-Based Vulnerabilities Accelerates Technology Adoption

Increasing Mobile Workforce and Remote Work Trends Propel Market Needs

Evolution of Zero Trust Security Models in Mobile Environments Fuels Innovation

Demand for Enhanced Mobile Data Protection in Financial and Healthcare Sectors Expands Opportunities

Growing Awareness of Mobile Device Management (MDM) Tools Drives Adoption Rates

Collaboration Between Telecom Providers and Security Solution Vendors Enhances Market Growth

