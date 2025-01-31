Iterum Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 7, 2025

DUBLIN, Ireland and CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (Company), a company focused on delivering next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Friday, February 7, 2025. Management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET that day to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide an update on its business.

To access the call please dial 833-470-1428 (domestic) or 404-975-4839 (international) and refer to Access Code 719739. To pre-register for this call, please go to the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/118185211. The audio webcast can be accessed under “Financials & Filings” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.iterumtx.com following the call.

About Iterum Therapeutics plc

Iterum Therapeutics plc is focused on delivering differentiated anti-infectives aimed at combatting the global crisis of multi-drug resistant pathogens to significantly improve the lives of people affected by serious and life-threatening diseases around the world. Iterum is advancing the development of its first compound, sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound, with an oral formulation and IV formulation. Sulopenem has demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a wide variety of gram-negative, gram-positive and anaerobic bacteria resistant to other antibiotics. Iterum has received approval of its NDA for ORLYNVAH™ (oral sulopenem) for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections caused by the designated microorganisms Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, or Proteus mirabilis in adult women with limited or no alternative oral antibacterial treatment options by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for its oral and IV formulations of sulopenem in seven indications. For more information, please visit www.iterumtx.com.