Proposals of Fingrid’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting 2025

Stock Exchange release 31 January at 15:00 EET





The Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Fingrid Oyj proposes to the Annual General Meeting 2025 that the meeting would decide as follows:





Number and composition of the Board of Directors







The Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes that Fingrid’s Board of Directors would consist of five (5) members and that the current members of the Board of Directors Leena Mörttinen, Jero Ahola, Anne Jalkala and Mikko Mursula would be re-elected for the term of office ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

The current Board member Hannu Linna will not be available for re-election to the Board of Directors in the next Annual General Meeting.

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board will complement its proposal concerning the Board members to be elected after the candidate has been appointed and the approval processes affecting the election have been completed.

In addition, Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes that from the current Board members Leena Mörttinen would be re-elected as the Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors. The Shareholders’ Nomination Board will complement its proposal concerning the Chair of the Board of Directors to be elected after the candidate has been appointed and approval processes affecting the election have been completed.

Of the proposed Board members, Jero Ahola and Anne Jalkala are independent from the company and its significant shareholders. Leena Mörttinen and Mikko Mursula are independent of the company, but not of the significant shareholders since they are currently employed by a significant shareholder.

All the proposed Board members have given their consents to their appointments.





Remuneration for the Board of Directors





The Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes that the Chair shall be paid EUR 3,000/month, the Vice Chair EUR 1,300/month, and the Board members EUR 1,000/month, in addition to which, members shall be paid a meeting fee of EUR 600 for attending Board meetings and meetings of the Board’s committees and meetings of the Shareholders’ nomination board.

Additional information about the members proposed by Fingrid’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board is available on the company’s website. The Nomination Board’s proposals will be included in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting.

The Chair of Fingrid’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board is Karri Safo (nominated by the State of Finland), and its members are Mikko Räsänen (nominated by llmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company) and Erkko Ryynänen (nominated by Aino Holdingyhtiö Ky).





Contact information:

General Counsel, SVP Marina Louhija

tel. +358 40 519 0627