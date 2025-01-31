Greif, Inc. Announces 2025 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

DELAWARE, Ohio, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today it will report the company’s 2025 first quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. A conference call will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the quarter results.

Greif will provide conference call slides in combination with the earnings press release. The conference call will include management’s prepared remarks and a question and answer session.

Participants may access the call using the following online registration link. Registrants will receive a confirmation containing dial in details and a unique conference call code for entry. Phone lines will open at 8:00 a.m. ET on February 27, 2025. A digital replay of the conference call will be available two hours following the call on the company’s web site at http://investor.greif.com.

Webcast Details

Title: Greif, Inc. Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call

URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x8mze6w7/

About Greif

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: being the best customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fiber drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, jerrycans and other small plastics, containerboard, corrugated sheets and products, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company has a workforce of over 14,000 colleagues spread across more than 250 facilities in 37 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

Contact:

Bill D’Onofrio

614-499-7233

bill.donofrio@greif.com