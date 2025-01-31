Watching the Pigskin – a Super Sunday Roast in Calgary





CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecstatic to share the details of their first collaborative event, Tavern at Deerfoot Meadows is getting ready to host a special celebration like no other. Partnering with local supplier Mountain View Meats, and beloved Banded Peak Brewing, the team is preparing to put on a nostalgic Sunday Roast, with a twist.

From 3.00 pm MT on Sunday 09th February, Tavern is inviting the Calgary community to join them as they serve up a deliciously slow-roasted meal. Openly prepared on-site, the inspiration behind the gathering comes from the historical preparation of roasted meats by local taverns in the past. Wanting to incorporate a modern take on this tradition, the team is mixing in the atmosphere of a neighborhood watch party, sparking new and exciting moments for guests to enjoy together.

For $35 per person, locals and visitors will be treated to a choice of either two succulent pulled pork sandwiches or a plate of flavorsome seasoned pulled pork, with 3 additional complimentary sides included. Completing the meal is the option to order a Banded Peak Microburst pint or a non-alcoholic beverage per ticket holder. Finally, as part of their purchase, guests will have a reserved table and guaranteed front-row seat to watch all of the action that the biggest Sunday in the sporting event calendar brings!





“We can’t wait to show off everything we’ve been working so hard to bring to life for this event!”, shares Vadym Nosov, Executive General Manager of Tavern at Deerfoot Meadows. “Let’s face it, there’s nothing better than a mouth-watering meal paired with genuine hospitality. It’s about creating vibes, dishing out unforgettable moments, and making people smile. We’re here to serve good food, good times, and all the good feels. Can’t wait to welcome everyone and start creating memories that’ll stick.”

Easily distinguished by their lovable, esteemed Frenchie mascot JD, the brand-new public house recently opened at the end of last year and is situated in the former premises of the renowned Shark Club Bar & Grill in South Calgary. An affordable and inclusive dining brand, Tavern at Deerfoot Meadows offers a delicious globally inspired menu of 29 items that is a mix of traditional pub food, new classics, and healthy dishes. Carefully crafted new signature cocktails, worldly wines, or featured draft beers are also on tap to enjoy in a comfortable atmosphere, driven by great service.





Tickets for the Super Sunday Pig Roast are available on a first-come, first-served basis and can be purchased on-site in Tavern at Deerfoot Meadows or via phone at (403) 250-5973.

For further information on this event and full opening hours details, please visit The Tavern Collective website or on social @thetaverncollective.

About The Tavern Collective

Proudly Canadian-owned but with a global flare, we’re a modern take on the public house. The Tavern Collective combines nostalgia, steampunk vibes, and an atmosphere where every day feels like an adventure. From great music and delicious food to uncommonly good service, we’re all about bringing people together and creating memories that last.





