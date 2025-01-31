SEALSQ To Launch Post-Quantum Cryptography Root Key at the at NY Quantum Day and Nasdaq Closing Bell Ceremony on February 11

Geneva, Switzerland, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company specializing in Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that in collaboration with the OISTE.ORG Foundation, is developing the next generation of Post-Quantum Cryptography Root of Trust (“Quantum RootCA”), an advanced cryptographic solution designed to secure digital identities, systems, and communications against the imminent threat posed by quantum computing. The launch of the Quantum RootCA is expected as early as Q1 2025.

The Quantum RootCA employs Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) algorithms to protect against the vulnerabilities of traditional encryption methods like RSA and ECC, which can be broken by quantum computers. By leveraging algorithms such as CRYSTALS-Dilithium and FALCON, the Quantum Root Key ensures that encryption remains secure even as quantum computing evolves.

At the core of this solution is the OISTE/WISeKey Trust Model and an advanced Post-Quantum-Cryptography PKI platform (PQC-PKI), which provides a secure cryptographic anchor for storing and managing post-quantum digital certificates (WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, is SEALSQ’s parent company). All cryptographic operations occur within a protected hardware environment, such as Hardware Security Modules (HSMs), Trusted Platform Modules (TPMs), or specialized secure chips developed by SEALSQ. This hardware-based implementation guards against physical and side-channel attacks.

The OISTE/WISeKey PQC-PKI facilitates secure key generation, authentication, and encryption processes. It generates quantum-resistant key pairs, securely stores private keys, and uses these keys to authenticate users, devices, and communications. By integrating with Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) systems, the Quantum Root Key supports the issuance and management of quantum-safe digital certificates. Additionally, it ensures the integrity of firmware updates and data transfers by providing robust protection against tampering.

SEALSQ and WISeKey are also launching a new “Quantum Lab” that makes its PQC-PKI platform available to companies and researchers, enabling the issuance of quantum-resistant digital certificates for evaluation and pilot projects. The new “SEALSQ Quantum Lab” aims to be a reference information point for companies seeking awareness and experience in these new technologies.

Technological Advantages:

Quantum-Resistant Algorithms: ML-DSA (aka Dilithium), ML-KEM (aka Kyber), FALCON, and other NIST-standardized PQC algorithms ensure security against quantum attacks.

ML-DSA (aka Dilithium), ML-KEM (aka Kyber), FALCON, and other NIST-standardized PQC algorithms ensure security against quantum attacks. Secure Hardware Integration: Embeds cryptographic functions in HSMs, TPMs, and secure microcontrollers to protect against physical and side-channel attacks.

Embeds cryptographic functions in HSMs, TPMs, and secure microcontrollers to protect against physical and side-channel attacks. Identity Verification: Enables secure authentication for people, applications, and IoT devices, secure communications, financial transactions, and more.

Enables secure authentication for people, applications, and IoT devices, secure communications, financial transactions, and more. Long-Term Protection: Future-proof encryption designed to withstand advances in quantum computing for data that is encrypted today and must remain protected for years to come.

Use Cases:

IoT Security: Authentication and secure communication for billions of connected devices.

Authentication and secure communication for billions of connected devices. Government and Defense: Protection of classified data and secure communication channels.

Protection of classified data and secure communication channels. Financial Services: Quantum-safe protection for transactions and sensitive financial data.

Quantum-safe protection for transactions and sensitive financial data. Healthcare: Ensures patient data confidentiality and secure medical communication.

Ensures patient data confidentiality and secure medical communication. Telecommunications: Secures network infrastructure with quantum-resistant encryption.





Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of SEALSQ, commented, “Quantum computing is set to redefine cybersecurity. Our Quantum Root Key and new PQC-PKI ensure that digital identities and communications remain secure in the face of these changes. Our collaboration with the OISTE.ORG Foundation reinforces our mission to create a secure and privacy-centric digital world.”

With this initiative, SEALSQ and OISTE.ORG are at the forefront of developing innovative solutions to address the cybersecurity challenges of a post-quantum era.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com.

