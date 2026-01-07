SEALSQ to Demonstrate Its Post-Quantum Technology in Robotics With WISeRobot.ch’s First Proof of Concept at a Davos Roundtable

Geneva, Switzerland, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that it is experimenting the implementation of its post-quantum cryptographic technology in robotics, with WISeRobot.ch’s first Proof of Concept (P.O.C.) set to animate one of the SEALSQ/WISeKey Davos Roundtables held on January 21, 2026, during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

As quantum computing advances, many of today’s cryptographic standards are expected to become vulnerable. SEALSQ aims to address this challenge by integrating quantum-resistant algorithms and hardware-based roots of trust directly into robotic platforms, ensuring long-term security, integrity, and trusted operation for AI-driven and autonomous systems.

The testing is being conducted using WISeRobot.ch, an advanced robotics platform designed to demonstrate how post-quantum security can be embedded at the silicon, firmware, and system levels. During the Davos Roundtable, WISeRobot.ch’s first P.O.C. will actively participate as a live, interactive presence. The platform will animate and enrich discussions by demonstrating secure digital identity, trusted human–machine and machine-to-machine interactions, and end-to-end protected communications in real time.

This hands-on engagement highlights how post-quantum–ready security can move from theory into practical, operational systems, enabling trustworthy digital ecosystems. SEALSQ’s goal is to establish a new security benchmark for autonomous systems used in critical environments such as government, healthcare, and smart infrastructure. The live presentation of WISeRobot.ch at Davos aims to illustrate how future intelligent machines can be designed to be secure by default and resilient against emerging quantum threats.

“Robotics and AI are rapidly becoming part of our critical infrastructure,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. “By testing post-quantum technology in robotics and bringing this first P.O.C. to animate the Davos Roundtable, our aim is to demonstrate how trust, security, and human-centric values can be embedded into intelligent machines from the very beginning.”

Registration for the SEALSQ–WISeKey Davos Roundtable

Participation in the SEALSQ–WISeKey Davos Roundtable is by registration only. Interested stakeholders from government, industry, academia, and the investment community are invited to register in advance. Further details, including agenda and registration information, are available at wisekey.com/davos26.

SEALSQ’s post-quantum robotics initiative reflects its broader commitment to delivering quantum-ready technologies that can protect digital identities, AI systems, and critical infrastructures worldwide, while contributing to global discussions on trusted artificial intelligence and technological sovereignty.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

