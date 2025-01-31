National Civil Rights Museum hosts virtual book talk with award-winning historian Crystal R. Sanders during Black History Month

Memphis, TN, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Black History Month, the National Civil Rights Museum is proud to present a virtual book talk featuring award-winning historian Crystal R. Sanders, author of A Forgotten Migration: Black Southerners, Segregation Scholarships, and the Debt Owed to Public HBCUs. The event, scheduled for February 13 at 6:00 pm Central, will provide a powerful discussion on the overlooked history of segregation scholarships and their lasting impact on Black higher education.

Through A Forgotten Migration, Sanders sheds light on the little-known story of how, under the pre–Brown v. Board of Education era, Southern states circumvented integrating graduate programs by paying Black students to pursue higher education out of state. This practice not only imposed financial and emotional hardships on students but also perpetuated the systemic underfunding of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Sanders' research highlights the resilience of these students and the broader consequences of educational segregation.

This marks Sanders' second appearance in the museum’s Book Talk Series, following her 2017 discussion of A Chance for Change: Head Start and Mississippi's Black Freedom Struggle. The museum continues to foster important conversations that connect historical struggles with contemporary issues in education and civil rights.

“We are thrilled to host Dr. Sanders once again and bring attention to this crucial aspect of American history,” said Dr. Russ Wigginton, President of the National Civil Rights Museum. “Her work continues to shed light on the enduring legacy of segregation and the long fight for educational equity.”

Crystal R. Sanders, an Associate Professor of African American Studies at Emory University, is a leading historian specializing in African American history, Black women’s history, and the history of Black education. Her work has been widely recognized with numerous awards and fellowships, and her scholarship continues to shape discussions on racial equity in education.

The online event is free and open to the public. Participating educators from Memphis Shelby County Schools (MSCS) who attend the entire book talk will receive professional development hours in PLZ for the completed book talk.

Registration is required to receive a link, and participants can sign up or receive more information at civilrightsmuseum.org.

About the National Civil Rights Museum

The NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM, located at the historic Lorraine Motel where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, gives a comprehensive overview of the American Civil Rights Movement from slavery to the present. Since the Museum opened in 1991, millions of visitors from around the world have come, including more than 90,000 student visits annually. The Museum is steadfast in its mission to chronicle the American civil rights movement and tell the story of the ongoing struggle for human rights. It educates and serves as a catalyst to inspire action to create positive social change.

