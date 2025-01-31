Kahuna Receives Financing from Stifel Bank to Fuel Innovation and Expansion

HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahuna Workforce Solutions , a leading skills and competency management SaaS platform, today announced financing from Stifel Bank , an affiliate of Stifel Financial Corp., a global diversified financial services firm. The credit facility with Stifel Bank will provide financing for working capital and growth capital, enabling Kahuna to expand its product and service offerings further to serve its customers and partners best.

With the infusion of capital, Kahuna aims to fund the development of new products, as well as enhance the integration functionality of its skills and competency management SaaS platform with other technology solutions in the human resources, operations and learning ecosystems. Kahuna will also leverage the financing to grow its channel and partnership strategy, a key pillar of the company’s long-term vision for growth.

“Our goal at Kahuna has always been to provide our customers with the insights and tools they need to enhance their workforce capability and reach their organizational goals,” said Jai Shah, chief executive officer of Kahuna. “Partnering with Stifel Bank allows us to deepen this commitment and continue innovating, expanding and enhancing the capabilities of our product offerings so that we can meet the evolving requirements of the organizations and markets we serve.”

As part of its growth strategy, Kahuna has recently strengthened its leadership team with two key additions. Diane Mitchell joins as chief marketing officer, bringing extensive experience in brand development and strategic marketing. Jeff Durand joins as vice president of channels and business development, focusing on expanding Kahuna’s strategic partner network and broadening its market reach.

“Kahuna is uniquely positioned to address the growing demand for validated skills data with its skills and competency management solutions,” said Alan Faulkner, managing director of Stifel Venture Banking. “They are transforming how organizations assess and develop their workforce skills and capabilities, and we look forward to supporting them as they continue to grow and innovate their product offerings and business overall.”

About Kahuna Workforce Solutions

Kahuna Workforce Solutions is a leading skills and competency management SaaS platform designed for operations, learning and human resources. The platform provides enterprises with validated skills data, offering valuable insights into workforce capabilities, aligning talent supply and demand and maximizing training investments. Kahuna helps organizations build a more skilled, adaptable, and competitive workforce. Learn more: kahunaworkforce.com