Lysander Establishes Automatic Securities Disposition Plan in Units of Canso Credit Income Fund

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lysander Funds Limited (“Lysander”) today announced that it has established an automatic securities disposition plan (the “2025 ASDP”) with respect to its holdings of Class A units of Canso Credit Income Fund (“CCIF”), in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation and Lysander’s internal policies. The 2025 ASDP is expected to commence on April 1, 2025, and is designed to allow for an orderly disposition of the CCIF Class A units currently owned by Lysander. Class A units of CCIF are listed and traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) (TSX: PBY.UN). CCIF is a reporting issuer under the securities legislation in each of the provinces and territories in Canada. Lysander is the investment fund manager of CCIF.

Under the 2025 ASDP, up to 1,722,297 Class A units of CCIF may be sold, at prevailing market prices, between April 1, 2025 and February 28, 2026. At the time of the establishment of the 2025 ASDP, Lysander was not aware of or in possession of any material non-public information about CCIF or its securities.

Lysander has engaged its dealer, Portfolio HiWay Inc. (“PHW”), to administer the 2025 ASDP. Lysander has provided clear trading parameters and other instructions in writing to PHW, specifying the number of Class A units to be sold, the minimum trade price, and the dates and frequency of sales. The 2025 ASDP prohibits PHW from consulting with Lysander regarding any sales under the 2025 ASDP and prohibits Lysander from disclosing to PHW any information concerning CCIF that might influence the execution of the 2025 ASDP.

The 2025 ASDP contains meaningful restrictions on the ability of Lysander to amend, suspend or terminate the 2025 ASDP that have the effect of ensuring that Lysander cannot benefit from material non-public information about CCIF.

This announcement is made and will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca pursuant to the recommended practices set forth in Staff Notice 55-317 Automatic Securities Disposition Plans of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Information regarding transactions under the 2025 ASDP, as the case may be, may be accessed on SEDI at www.sedi.ca.

About Lysander

Lysander is the investment fund manager of CCIF. The head office of Lysander is located at 3080 Yonge Street, Suite 4000, Toronto, Ontario M4N 3N1.

For further information on Lysander, please visit www.lysanderfunds.com, email manager@lysanderfunds.com or you can reach Lysander at 1-877-308-6979.

Richard Usher-Jones

President

Lysander Funds Limited

Tel. No. 416-640-4275

Fax No. 416-855-6515

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell Class A units of CCIF on the TSX. If the Class A units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying Class A units of CCIF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure document that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in these documents. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This release contains certain information which, as presented, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information involves statements that relate to future events and often addresses anticipated or expected future business and financial performance and contains words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions both positive and negative and includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated commencement and sale of Class A units under the 2025 ASDP.

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Lysander to control or predict, and which may cause Lysander’s or CCIF’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby. Such statements reflect the current view of Lysander with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Lysander as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant economic, market and financial uncertainties and contingencies. In making forward looking statements, Lysander may make various material assumptions, including but not limited to (i) the interests of investors in purchasing the Class A units; (ii) the expected price for the sales of Class A units; (iii) the ability of the dealer to sell the Class A units; and (iv) general business, market and economic conditions.

Forward-looking information is developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein and in CCIF's annual information form and continuous disclosure which are available on CCIF's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and neither Lysander nor CCIF undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as may be required by applicable Canadian securities laws. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.