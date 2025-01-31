Qualifacts’ Give Back Award Program to Benefit Foster Youth Through Omni Family of Services and I AM NEXT Foundation

Nashville, Tenn., Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, an industry leader of electronic health record (EHR) and data solutions for behavioral health and human services organizations, today announced that Omni Family of Services of Nashville, Tennessee, has been selected as the recipient of the 2025 Give Back Award. The award will be presented at the Qualifacts National Sales Meeting (NSM) in early February.

Omni Family of Services is a multi-state agency providing vital services to children and families, including foster care, adoption, community-based family support, and outpatient mental health services. As part of the award, Omni Family of Services will donate the monetary contribution from Qualifacts to their I AM NEXT Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on supporting foster youth in their transition to independent living.

"We are honored to recognize Omni Family of Services with the 2025 Give Back Award," said Josh Schoeller, CEO at Qualifacts. “Omni Family of Services exemplifies the spirit of giving back, and their commitment to improving the lives of vulnerable youth and adults through a full continuum of trauma-competent care, aligns perfectly with Qualifacts' mission and values. Congratulations to Omni for being the recipient of this year’s award."

I AM NEXT, formerly known as the Omni Family Foundation, provides critical support to young adults aging out of foster care, addressing essential needs such as transportation, housing, and education. By assisting these young people in overcoming significant barriers to independence, I AM NEXT empowers them to pursue their dreams and build fulfilling lives.

"We are deeply honored to receive the 2025 Give Back Award from Qualifacts," said Jane Wintz, CEO of Omni Family of Services. "At Omni, our mission is to provide unwavering support to children and families, and the I AM NEXT Foundation is a vital part of that commitment. This generous contribution will directly impact the lives of young adults aging out of foster care, helping them navigate the transition to independence with the resources and support they need. We are grateful to Qualifacts for recognizing and supporting our work in the community."

In addition to the monetary contribution, Qualifacts will assemble comfort kits as part of the award gift. These kits will be given to Omni Family Services for distribution to children and adolescents in its Middle Tennessee foster care and behavioral health programs.

ABOUT OMNI FAMILY OF SERVICES

Omni Family of Services is a national human services agency providing child welfare, behavioral health, and community-based services to children, adults, and families. Through innovative tools, evidence-based practices, and a full continuum of trauma-responsive solutions, Omni supports and empowers clients on their journey to healing. Learn more at www.theomnifamily.com.

ABOUT I AM NEXT

I Am Next is a movement that empowers youth aging out of foster care with the resources, relationships and much needed time to develop lasting independence in order to step confidently into their next chapter. With a focus on establishing a foundation of stability, I Am Next provides access to safe housing, accessible transportation, and community connections. Learn more at www.iamnext.org.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Celebrating 25 years, Qualifacts is the leading provider of end-to-end electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health and human services organizations. Our mission is to enhance the well-being of individuals and our communities and elevate the standard of care through innovative solutions, including our award-winning EHRs Credible, CareLogic, and InSync. Non-profit and for-profit organizations, large and small, partner with Qualifacts to elevate the client experience, improve care delivery, and achieve operational excellence. Qualifacts has cultivated a loyal customer base of more than 2,700 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs).