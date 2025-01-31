Women in Science: Breaking Barriers with HNL Lab Medicine

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women are still vastly underrepresented in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields, with only 18% of women holding STEM jobs in the United States, according to recent studies. In laboratory science, a field critical to advancing healthcare and diagnostics, the gender gap persists, despite growing opportunities. HNL Lab Medicine is stepping up to change that narrative by fostering opportunities for women in laboratory science and supporting education through initiatives like its School of Phlebotomy, which will be accepting applications starting February 03.

As a leading provider of laboratory services, HNL Lab Medicine is proud to celebrate the contributions of women who are shaping the future of laboratory science. Women at HNL Lab Medicine are leading in research, diagnostics, and innovation, proving that gender is no barrier to groundbreaking achievements.

“Our team’s success is built on diversity,” said Jessica Bargilione, Vice President of Marketing at HNL Lab Medicine. “Women in lab science bring invaluable perspectives and skills that drive excellence and empower others. We’re committed to creating pathways for women to thrive in this field.”

HNL Lab Medicine recognizes that one of the biggest barriers to women entering science is a lack of exposure to STEM opportunities at a young age. Through initiatives like career outreach, mentorship programs, and partnerships with local schools and universities, the organization is encouraging young women to consider laboratory science as a fulfilling and impactful career choice.

HNL Lab Medicine is dedicated to fostering pathways into healthcare and STEM careers through accessible educational opportunities and hands-on experience. One such initiative is the HNL Lab Medicine School of Phlebotomy, which equips students with essential skills to begin a new career in healthcare. Due to high demand and interest, applications are accepted beginning February 03 for a limited time only. Beyond launching a fulfilling role in phlebotomy, this program opens doors to other career opportunities within HNL Lab Medicine’s expansive laboratory network. Many team members who begin in roles such as phlebotomy discover a passion for laboratory science and pursue advanced positions in diagnostics, research, and other STEM fields.

The call to action is urgent. The world needs diverse minds in science now more than ever to tackle global healthcare challenges. HNL Lab Medicine invites women of all ages to explore lab science—a field where curiosity and discovery can lead to life-changing innovations.

Join HNL Lab Medicine in celebrating women in science and commit to shaping a future where all voices contribute to the advancement of healthcare and science. For more information, visit hnl.com.

