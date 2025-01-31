Gray Media Promotes Pamela Biddle to General Manager of WTVM in Columbus, Georgia

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) announced today the promotion of Pamela Biddle to the position of Vice President/General Manager of WTVM, the ABC affiliate in Columbus, Georgia, effective February 3, 2025.

Pamela Biddle has more than 22 years of experience working in the broadcast media industry, beginning as a local television Account Executive in Terre Haute, Indiana at NBC affiliate WTWO and most recently as the Director of Sales for WTVM, which earned the Georgia Association of Broadcasters’ award for 2024 Station of the Year for excellence in broadcasting. Her professional roles also include serving as General Manager of Univision Kansas City, Sales Manager for Kansas City NBC affiliate KSHB, and Director of Sales at WPTA, the ABC/NBC affiliate in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Pamela has served as a volunteer in various leadership positions for community and national organizations including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Citizens for Reliable and Safe Highways, and the United Minority Media Association among others.

