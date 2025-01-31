Life360 to Announce Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 27, 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life360, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIF; ASX: 360), the leading family safety and location services company, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, on Thursday, February 27, 2025 (U.S. PT) / Friday, February 28, 2025 (AEDT).

Following the release, Life360 will host an Investor Conference Call to discuss the results, featuring remarks from Co-Founder and CEO Chris Hulls and CFO Russell Burke, followed by a Q&A session.

Investor Conference Call Details

Date & Time: U.S. Pacific Time (PT): Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 2:30 PM U.S. Eastern Time (ET): Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 5:30 PM Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): Friday, February 28, 2025, at 9:30 AM

Format: Zoom audio webinar

Zoom audio webinar Participation: Investors and analysts wishing to ask questions should register and join via their browser ( follow this link to register ). Participants joining via telephone will be in listen-only mode.

Dial-in Details: Australia: +61 2 8015 6011 U.S.: +1 669 900 6833 Other countries: Link to full dial-in details Meeting ID: 959 2239 9779





A replay of the call will be available after the event at https://investors.life360.com .

For more information, please visit https://investors.life360.com .

About Life360

Life360, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIF; ASX: 360), a leading family connection and safety company, keeps people close to the ones they love. The category-leading mobile app and Tile tracking devices empower members to stay connected to the people, pets, and things they care about most, with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports, and crash detection with emergency dispatch. As a remote-first company based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Life360 serves approximately 76.9 million monthly active users (MAU), as of September 30, 2024, across more than 170 countries. Life360 delivers peace of mind and enhances everyday family life in all the moments that matter, big and small. For more information, please visit life360.com.

