GoldHaven Files 43-101 Technical Report on Copeçal Gold Project in Brazil

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) announces the filing of an independent technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). The technical report, titled “Technical Report on the Geology, Mineralization and Exploration of the Copeçal Gold Project, Mato Grosso State, Northwestern Brazil” can be found on the Company’s website here and under the Company’s issuer profile at http://www.sedarplus.ca/.

The Copeçal Gold Project: A strategically targeted tenement package hosted in the Juruena Gold Province located in Mato Grosso, Brazil

The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Ouro Resources Do Brasil Ltda, holds 100% ownership of the Copeçal mineral property in Mato Grosso, Brazil. The Copeçal Property covers an area of 3,681 hectares and shares similar tectonic-structural settings with most of the known gold deposits in the Juruena Gold Province.

The Copeçal Project is embedded in the mid-south portion of the Juruena Gold Province (“JGP”), that encompasses, at its eastern end, the Alta Floresta Gold Province ("AFGP"). Together with the Tapajós Mineral Province to the north, the AFGP is one of the major gold producing regions in Brazil since the late 70’s.

Academic researchers have reported epithermal (low-, intermediate- and high-sulfidation) occurrences in the JGP related to calc-alkalic and alkalic porphyry-like mineralization, sometimes with Au, Cu or Mo expanding the perspectives for the existence of magmatic hydrothermal high-grade epithermal and large porphyry-like deposits.

The discovery by Anglo American of the Jaca Cu–(Mo)–(Au) porphyry deposit in the JGP stimulated a new exploration rush and intense land claims in both the Juruena and Tapajós Mineral Province.

Infrastructure: Copeçal Gold Project

The Property lies in an open area, with no restrictions to the development of a large, industrial mining operation. There are several options to establish a waste pile and tailings facilities. Water and power supply are abundant in the vicinity of the property and current road access is available year-round with no restrictions in size or weather.

The nearest town to the Copeçal Property is Alta Floresta. It is served by daily commercial airway services with direct connections to the major cities in the south-east of Brazil. Regular commercial flights are also available in the city of Sinop, approximately 315 km from Alta Floresta.





The Alta Floresta region, in northern Mato Grosso, constitutes one of the most mining friendly environments, thanks to its five decade history of on-going mining activities. Due to its geographic position, the Alta Floresta municipality is granted with the “Legal Amazonia” tax break regime.

From Alta Floresta to the Copeçal Project access is made by a secondary road (MT-325). Approximately half of the 60km distance to reach the Property is paved, the second half is constituted by a wide, all-weather dirt road.

The Alta Floresta region is well supplied with electric power. High tension power lines integrate the São Manoel hydroelectric power plant to the national electric grid through the south-eastern power lines system.

AngloGold Exploration Work

In the late 2000’s, AngloGold saw an opportunity to expand its footprint in Brazil after identifying the potential to discover mid to large precious metal deposits in the Juruena Gold Province. During this time AngloGold launched the first phase of the exploration program consisting of:

Geological reconnaissance and mapping

Stream sediment geochemistry covering the creeks

Soil geochemistry

Rock grab geochemistry

Mechanized auger drilling

Induced Polarization geophysics survey

Air core drilling







Five exploration activities have generated a total of 3,291 samples since 2010 up to 2022, the vast majority related to the soil sampling (2,780) executed in 2010/2011, then to Auger / Air core drilling (404) in 2013. Both the soil and the shallow drilling campaigns, which represent 96% of the samples, were executed by AngloGold, the former mineral right holder.

The vast majority of the technical data and information utilized to support the geological thesis presented in the 43-101 was generated by AngloGold's subsidiary between 2010 and 2016. Stream sediment, rock chip, 49 Auger drill holes and 6 Air core drill holes constitute the bulk of the data base estimated in 3,861 samples and associated information.

Auger Drilling Executed by AngloGold

The soil geochemical gold anomalies identified in 2011 were followed-up in 2012 employing a portable mechanized auger drilling device capable of drilling vertical holes down to 20m depth.

Forty-nine vertical drill holes, totaling 353.8m were distributed every 80m on average (every two pickets), along the N-S grid line segments associated to the NE and SW anomalies. 32 holes (258m) were designated for follow-up the SW anomaly, the other 17 holes (95m) were drilled at the NE soil anomaly. Drill holes average depth at NE anomaly returned 5.6m against 8.1m from the SW anomaly. The location of the Auger drill holes is shown in Figure 5, overlapping the soil geochemistry contouring.





Stream Sediment Regional Geochemistry

AngloGold exploration activities at the Copeçal property were launched in 2010 with a regional scale stream sediment and heavy mineral concentrate geochemistry programs encompassing a total of 10 contiguous mineral right titles.

The regional exploration campaign resulted in the identification of several anomalous stream sediments samples including two outstanding results (151ppb and 142ppb Au). The results obtained by the AngloGold stream sediment campaign confirmed the information published by CPRM (Serviço Geológico do Brasil), GoldHaven's tenements are situated in the southwestern hemisphere of CPRM gold anomaly and consolidated to the two most prospective tenements in the area.

Soil Geochemistry Interpretations

The wide, quite homogeneous, and large distribution (up to 530m wide) of the soil gold contents above 20 ppb seems to reflect a secondary spread of the gold contents in the soil mass in "mushroom like" style, typical in deep soil covers developed in tropical weathering environment.

A plot of the accumulated average grade of the forty-nine auger holes shows a good correlation with the iso-grade outlines of the soil anomaly and consistent, slightly higher average grade when compared to the nearest soil samples. Thirteen auger composites out of fifteen selected higher-grade auger holes are located in the core of the SW anomaly. The higher-grade composites range from 7m to 12m apparent thickness and 23 to 334ppb Au.





The auger drill hole results highlight a distribution of the best grade composites demonstrating that the geochemistry anomalies are composed of in-situ, residual soil and have allowed for delineation of "low-grade gold auger clusters", two of them at the SW anomaly, at least 800m strike length and up to 180m wide.

The excessively wide pattern of the grid has highlighted that, the mineralization trend presumed to be E-W in 2010, is in fact oriented in at least 3 other directions associated to shear or extensional structures.

Gold potential associated with the identified structures ranges from moderate to high. Two of the highest ranked structures strike N10W and N30E, almost sub-parallel to the associated 800m long low-grade clusters.

GoldHaven’s Acquisition of Boa Gold Corp.

On January 13, 2025, GoldHaven announced the completion of its acquisition of Boa Gold Corp. (see full news release here), which holds a 100% ownership interest of four key projects in Brazil (Copeçal, Bahia North, Bahia South and Iguatu), pursuant to the amalgamation agreement dated December 16, 2024 (the “Amalgamation Agreement”) among GoldHaven, Boa Gold, and 1516478 B.C. Ltd. (“Subco”).

GoldHaven has acquired 100% ownership of four key projects in Brazil – Copeçal, Bahia North, Bahia South, and Iguatu. The Copeçal Gold Project is a 100% owned drill-ready property in the Juruena Gold Province in Brazil. This project is the primary acquired asset and will be the subject of immediate follow up in the field with surface and drill programs expected in Q2 and Q3 of 2025.





"This marks a key milestone for GoldHaven as we file the 43-101 technical report for the Copeçal Gold Project, a high-priority asset in our portfolio. This report is a vital step toward unlocking the full value of the project,” stated Bonn Smith, CEO of GoldHaven. “We remain committed to maximizing shareholder value, beginning with the maiden drill program at Copeçal. With gold trading at all-time highs, the timing couldn't be more spot on."

To access and download the Company’s updated corporate presentation following this recent acquisition please visit the company’s website here .

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company’s projects include the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia. The Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization. The Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6 km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples. Three Critical Mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Iguatu projects located in Brazil.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Bonn Smith, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Bonn Smith, CEO

www.GoldHavenresources.com

bsmith@goldhavenresources.com

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document has been reviewed and approved by Jean-Marc Lopez, B.Sc., FAusIMM, a Qualified Person consistent with NI 43-101.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, the possible acquisition of the future projects, the Company's expectation that it will be successful in enacting its business plans, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of any future projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for exploration and development of future projects and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the inability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing required to conduct its business and affairs, as currently contemplated, , the inability of the Company to enter into definitive agreements in respect of possible Letters of Intent, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including by the Exchange, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest interim Management's Discussion and Analysis and filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

