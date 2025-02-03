Ress Life Investments

Nybrogade 12

DK-1203 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163

www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 3 February 2025

Corporate Announcement 04/2025

Ress Life Investments A/S will begin publishing daily NAV in EUR.

Ress Life Investments A/S will on 5 February 2025 begin publishing the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share in EUR on a daily basis.

The NAV in EUR will be published on the website of Nasdaq Copenhagen under the section AIF Companies and Funds, where the bid and ask prices are already published.

The daily NAV in EUR will be calculated as the most recently published NAV in USD divided by the European Central Bank’s EUR/USD reference rate on the relevant day.

NAV in USD will continue to be published twice per month, on the 15th and on the last day of the month through sending corporate announcements via Nasdaq GlobeNewswire.

The aim with this improvement is to enable market participants to more easily find the current Net Asset Value in EUR and thus improve transparency.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.



Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com

Tel + 46 8 545 282 27









Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the Key Information Document available on the Company's website, www.resslifeinvestments.com.

