NetBet Casino to Distribute IGT PlayDigital™ Content in Denmark

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Denmark has reached an agreement with major online casino supplier IGT PlayDigital to add IGT PlayDigital™ games to the library of titles that are available to NetBet players in the Denmark region.

IGT’s years of expertise as a leader in the iGaming market has been recognised, through strong game performance and recent industry awards. This partnership will introduce players to a diverse game portfolio, offering them a chance to savour the excitement of their unique titles.

NetBet Denmark’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "Selectively partnering with innovative companies is an ongoing and key part of NetBet’s strategy. IGT PlayDigital’s game portfolio reflects its innovative mindset, and we are confident that this content partnership will be productive in the short and the long-term. We are thrilled to have them on board!”.

Amongst the standout titles, NetBet players can now enjoy Cleopatra Christmas™, Golden Goddess™, and Pixies of the Forest™, as well as plenty of other exciting IGT PlayDigital titles on the NetBet Denmark website.

About NetBet.com/dk

NetBet.com/dk is licensed to operate in Denmark, giving players access to thousands of industry-leading casino games, from Slots to Live Games. With so much to offer to customers, NetBet.com/dk has evolved into one of the nation’s favourite online gaming brands.

NetBet website is licensed and regulated by the Danish Gambling Authority: licence number 22-140520.

