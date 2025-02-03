Company announcement no. 5 2025



















3 February 2025

Danske Bank share buy-back programme completed: Transactions in week 5

Danske Bank’s share buy-back programme of DKK 5.5 billion, which was announced on 2 February 2024 and scheduled to end on 31 January 2025 at the latest, has now been completed. Under the programme,27,189,496 own shares were repurchased at a transaction value of approximately DKK 5.5 billion during the period up to termination of the programme. Repurchased shares are expected to be cancelled subject to approval by the annual general meeting to be held on 20 March 2025.

The purpose of the share buy-back programme was to reduce the share capital of Danske Bank A/S. The programme was carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 5:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 26,612,542 201.9820 5,375,255,190 27/01/2025 120,000 214.3033 25,716,396 28/01/2025 115,000 214.9317 24,717,146 29/01/2025 110,000 217.4796 23,922,756 30/01/2025 115,000 217.8401 25,051,612 31/01/2025 116,954 216.6392 25,336,821 Total accumulated over week 5 576,954 216.2126 124,744,730 Total accumulated during the share buy-back programme 27,189,496 202.2840



5,499,999,920

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 3.15% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

