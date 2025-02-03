|Company announcement no. 5 2025
|Group Communications
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. +45 45 14 14 00
3 February 2025
Danske Bank share buy-back programme completed: Transactions in week 5
Danske Bank’s share buy-back programme of DKK 5.5 billion, which was announced on 2 February 2024 and scheduled to end on 31 January 2025 at the latest, has now been completed. Under the programme,27,189,496 own shares were repurchased at a transaction value of approximately DKK 5.5 billion during the period up to termination of the programme. Repurchased shares are expected to be cancelled subject to approval by the annual general meeting to be held on 20 March 2025.
The purpose of the share buy-back programme was to reduce the share capital of Danske Bank A/S. The programme was carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 5:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|26,612,542
|201.9820
|5,375,255,190
|27/01/2025
|120,000
|214.3033
|25,716,396
|28/01/2025
|115,000
|214.9317
|24,717,146
|29/01/2025
|110,000
|217.4796
|23,922,756
|30/01/2025
|115,000
|217.8401
|25,051,612
|31/01/2025
|116,954
|216.6392
|25,336,821
|Total accumulated over week 5
|576,954
|216.2126
|124,744,730
|Total accumulated during the share buy-back programme
|27,189,496
|202.2840
5,499,999,920
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 3.15% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
Contact: Helga Heyn, Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
Attachments