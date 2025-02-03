Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program is concluded - transactions week 5

On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024. On the 7th of November 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced an increase of the existing share buy-back programme by DKK 70 million to DKK 220 million and extension of the period for the programme until and including 31 January 2025. The purpose of the increase was purchasing shares for the employee share scheme in 2025.

The share buy-back program is now concluded, during which 16,485,366 own shares were purchased with a transaction value of approximately 220 million DKK.

The program was carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 5:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 16,116,190 13.31 214,455,306 27 January 2025 48,259 14.94 720,777 28 January 2025 18,995 14.97 284,429 29 January 2025 120,000 15.00 1,800,252 30 January 2025 114,422 15.01 1,717,554 31 January 2025 67,500 15.01 1,013,236 Total, week number 5 369,176 15.00 5,536,248 Accumulated under the program 16,485,366 13.35 219,991,555

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 39,575,639 own shares corresponding to 2.57 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

