



AS Pro Kapital Grupp initiates a written procedure for its senior secured bonds 2020/2028

AS Pro Kapital Grupp (hereinafter referred to as the Company) is requesting the approval from the holders of the Company’s outstanding bonds listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in order to make certain amendments to the terms and conditions.

The Company is requesting the approval from holders of its maximum EUR 28,500,000 senior secured callable fixed rate bonds 2020/2028 with ISIN SE0013801172 (hereinafter referred to as the Bonds) to make certain amendments to the terms and conditions for the Bonds (hereinafter referred to as the Request).

In order to receive the holder of Bonds’ approval to the Request, the Company has today instructed the agent, Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ), to initiate a written procedure for the Bonds (hereinafter referred to as the Written Procedure) by sending the notice of Written Procedure including voting instructions to the direct registered owners and registered authorised nominees of the Bonds in the Company’s debt ledger held with Euroclear Sweden as per 31 January 2025. The outcome of the Written Procedure will be announced by way of a press release in connection with the conclusion of the Written Procedure. The voting record date is 10 February 2025 and the last day for voting in the Written Procedure is 20 February 2025.

As further described in the notice of Written Procedure, the Request includes approval of, inter alia, the addition of the option, at the choice of the Company, to not divest its hotel operations in Germany and instead repay the outstanding Bonds on a pro rata basis in an aggregate amount of EUR 5,000,000, however financed.

For more information regarding the Written Procedure and a more detailed description of the Request, please see the notice of Written Procedure on the Company’s website and the Agent’s website.

The applicable voting requirement to approve the Request is, as set out in more detail in the notice of Written Procedure, (i) that holders of Bonds representing at least twenty (20.00) per cent. of the adjusted nominal amount participate in the Written Procedure and (ii) that two thirds (2/3) of the adjusted nominal amount for which holders of Bonds reply in the Written Procedure consent to the Request.

Further information about voting requirements and important dates for the Written Procedure is available in the notice of Written Procedure.

Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå has acted as legal advisor in relation to the Written Procedure.

For further questions to the agent regarding the administration of the Written Procedure, please contact the agent at voting.sweden@nordictrustee.com or +46 8 783 79 00.

Edoardo Preatoni

Member of the Management Board

Tel +372 6144 920

Email: prokapital@prokapital.ee











Attachment