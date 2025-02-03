MANAGERS’ AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES’ TRANSACTIONS WITH DFDS SHARES

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 04 - 3 February 2025





Vesting of Restricted Share Units (RSU)

On 3 February 2025, Torben Carlsen (CEO of DFDS) was awarded 5,748 shares in DFDS A/S as a result of the vesting of RSU’s granted in 2022 under DFDS’ LTI program.

Transaction details are reported in the attached table.





Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Dennis Kjærsgaard, Media +45 42 30 38 47





