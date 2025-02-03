Tryg - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 04 December 2024, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 2.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 June 2025.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 27 January 2025 to 31 January 2025:

Number

of shares Avg. purchase

price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 27 January 2025 170,000 146.28 24,867,600 28 January 2025 174,587 146.44 25,566,520 29 January 2025 170,000 146.71 24,940,700 30 January 2025 160,000 146.36 23,417,600 31 January 2025 160,000 146.35 23,416,000 Accumulated for the period 834,587 122,208,420 Accumulated under the programme 5,010,787 762,697,204



Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 6,150,449 treasury shares corresponding to 0.998% of the total share capital.

