Consensus estimates on Tryg A/S

Tryg has compiled consensus estimates ahead of the annual report 2025. Consensus is based on input from 16 financial analysts.
Consensus is also available on tryg.com.
Attachment
| Source: Tryg A/S Tryg A/S
Tryg has compiled consensus estimates ahead of the annual report 2025. Consensus is based on input from 16 financial analysts.
Consensus is also available on tryg.com.
Attachment
Group CTO Mikael Kärrsten has been granted 1,090 Tryg shares for a total amount of DKK 181,485.00. Attachment 1_Reporting of granting of Tryg shares to Mikael...Read More
Tryg will conduct pre-close analyst calls and meetings starting on 17 December, ahead of the Q4 2025 results, which will be released on 22 January 2026. This newsletter aims to inform capital market...Read More