Chemomab Therapeutics to Participate in Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB) (Chemomab), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced that CEO Dr. Adi Mor and other members of its senior management team will deliver a corporate presentation and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the virtual Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on February 11, 2025. The Oppenheimer Conference presentation will be webcast live and will be available on the investor relations section of the Chemomab website for 90 days.

Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference Date: February 11, 2025 Time: 8:00 am ET Venue: Virtual Format: Webcast presentation Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer39/cmmb/2752408 Information: opcoconferences@opco.com



About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Chemomab is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a first-in-class dual activity monoclonal antibody that neutralizes CCL24 and has demonstrated disease-modifying potential. In clinical and preclinical studies, CM-101 has been shown to have a favorable safety profile and has been generally well-tolerated, with the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibro-inflammatory diseases. Chemomab has reported positive results from four clinical trials of CM-101 in patients. Based on recent positive data from its Phase 2 SPRING trial in primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), the company expects two milestones in early 2025 – achieving a clear FDA registrational pathway for the planned CM-101 Phase 3 pivotal trial and reporting data from the SPRING trial open label extension. Chemomab is targeting initiation of the PSC Phase 3 trial before the end of the year. CM-101 has received FDA and EMA Orphan Drug and FDA Fast Track designations for the treatment of PSC. Chemomab’s CM-101 program for the treatment of systemic sclerosis is Phase 2-ready with an open U.S. IND. For more information, visit: chemomab.com.

