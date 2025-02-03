OREA presents ten bold housing solutions for the 2025 provincial election

TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the dream of homeownership on life support for many families, the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) is calling on all political parties and candidates running in the 2025 Ontario general election to ensure housing remains a top priority on the campaign trail by committing to ten bold actions for housing affordability and consumer protection.

Released today, OREA’s Ontario election platform for housing, A Home for Everyone 2025, puts forward pro-growth, pro-ownership, and pro-affordability housing solutions that will ensure future generations continue to have a shot at owning a home. To bring affordability back, all political party leaders and candidates need to commit to lowering the cost of homeownership, improving consumer protection in real estate, and increasing housing supply across the province.

OREA’s election platform puts ten bold solutions on the table, including:

Fix the broken Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB) : Effective adjudication is a cornerstone of a functional rental system, but the LTB is still facing lengthy delays, creating hardship for both tenants and landlords. More reforms are needed to ensure the LTB can resolve cases effectively, fairly, and quickly.



: Effective adjudication is a cornerstone of a functional rental system, but the LTB is still facing lengthy delays, creating hardship for both tenants and landlords. More reforms are needed to ensure the LTB can resolve cases effectively, fairly, and quickly. Limit municipal development charges (MDCs) : Originally intended to pay for growth-related capital needs, the runaway cost of MDCs in Ontario is placing an unfair tax burden on homebuyers, adding up to $135,000 for the consumer. As an immediate next step, the government must look for ways to reduce or limit MDCs.



: Originally intended to pay for growth-related capital needs, the runaway cost of MDCs in Ontario is placing an unfair tax burden on homebuyers, adding up to $135,000 for the consumer. As an immediate next step, the government must look for ways to reduce or limit MDCs. Implement a “condo framework” for multiplexes: As the next step after ending exclusionary zoning and allowing up to four units as-of-right province-wide, the next government must implement a framework to allow multiplex owners to easily sever, convert, and sell their property as individual units.



“These days, Ontarians from every corner of the province are feeling the pinch of the housing affordability crisis, the rising cost of living, and other economic challenges being faced across the country,” said OREA President Rick Kedzior. “To help solve these issues, we need to get shovels in the ground faster and build more homes with fewer costs being passed down to consumers, and that starts with candidates embracing pro-housing policies during the 2025 Ontario general election.”

OREA is surveying all major provincial political party leaders on their commitment to implementing these bold solutions, and will publish report cards ahead of Ontarians going to the polls.

We need bold action from elected leaders if we want to solve the housing affordability crisis. That starts with implementing the strong and innovative solutions that Ontario REALTORS® have put on the table.

For more information and to view OREA’s 2025 Ontario election platform, visit https://www.orea.com/platform

