FLYR Welcomes Thomas Fuss as Chief Technology Officer

SAN FRANCISCO and AMSTERDAM, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYR, the technology company that unlocks freedom to innovate for the travel industry, today announced the arrival of Thomas Fuss as its new Chief Technology Officer. Thomas joins FLYR with a wealth of experience in leading technology teams at hypergrowth companies across several industries.

Thomas comes to FLYR from Backbase , where he played a pivotal role as Backbase’s CTO in driving the company’s transformation to 10x the company’s revenue during his tenure. At Backbase, Thomas led initiatives that modernized the financial technology landscape, building platform-as-a-service solutions and overseeing global scaling efforts. His work not only disrupted incumbents in the financial sector but also ensured the wellbeing of millions of end-users.

“We are very excited to have Thomas join the FLYR crew,” said Alex Mans, Founder and CEO of FLYR. “As a lifelong technologist and engineer at heart, Thomas understands how to lead a team in times of rapid growth — critical capabilities for us as we continue to scale up and unlock freedom to innovate for the travel industry. His leadership and vision will help drive the next chapter of growth for FLYR and our customers.”

“FLYR’s mission to disrupt the airline industry and lead clients into a digital future resonates deeply with me,” said Thomas Fuss, CTO, FLYR. “Having spent my career bridging the gap between complex systems and customer-centric solutions, I see tremendous opportunities to make a difference. The travel industry is ripe for transformation, and FLYR’s work is not only reshaping airlines but also enhancing experiences for travelers worldwide. I’m excited to bring everything I’ve learned from the financial sector to help FLYR scale globally and achieve its ambitious vision.”

Thomas’s career began with roles at SAP and ING Bank, where he led innovation initiatives for five years. He has also founded two companies, including Payconiq, a mobile payments innovation initiative, further underscoring his entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to driving technological advancements.

Thomas will be based in FLYR’s Amsterdam office. For more information on FLYR, please visit FLYR.com .

