LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) and Telly Partner to Elevate the Home Entertainment Experience

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first music, entertainment, and technology platform, announced today that it has partnered with Telly, the world’s smartest TV offered at the revolutionary price of free, to deliver an unmatched dual-screen audio and entertainment experience to Telly users.

Seamless Integration & Unique Dual-Screen Experience

LiveOne is the first dual-screen-enabled audio app available on Telly televisions, allowing users to enjoy music or podcasts on the secondary “Smart” display while also simultaneously watching content on the primary “Theater” display at the same time. This innovative collaboration between LiveOne and Telly sets a new standard for multitasking and home entertainment.

With LiveOne implemented as the default music provider, users can simply ask their Telly to play their favorite genre, artist, or song and LiveOne will immediately start playing music creating a seamless, account-free experience.

Powered by a room-blasting built-in six-speaker Harman Kardon soundbar, music is one of Telly’s most popular beyond-TV experiences, helping Telly to capture 2X the overall daily engagement of traditional TVs.

“Telly’s dual-screen functionality paired with LiveOne’s lean-back programming capabilities unlocks a new level of convenience and enjoyment for our users,” said Bradley Konkol, Head of LiveOne’s Slacker Radio. “This partnership exemplifies how we can combine cutting-edge technology with exceptional entertainment to redefine the home experience. We’re excited to work with Telly to push the boundaries of what’s possible in audio and video integration.”

Revolutionizing Advertising with Integrated Capabilities

LiveOne’s integration into Telly includes the deployment of Telly’s Advertising SDK, enabling seamless ad delivery on the Smart display while music plays. When users switch audio playback to the Theater display, LiveOne transitions audio ads to video impressions managed by Telly. This collaboration maximizes the value of ad-supported users, ensuring a consistent and innovative advertising experience across both displays.

“Telly is much more than a TV—it’s the heartbeat of the modern home,” said Neal Tiles, Head of Partnerships for Telly. “With our dual-screen technology and advanced audio integration, we’re delivering experiences that go far beyond traditional television. Our partnership with LiveOne exemplifies our commitment to transforming the home entertainment experience, seamlessly blending the power of engaging audio with cutting-edge technology to redefine what’s possible for users and advertisers alike.”

About Telly

Telly, the first Dual Screen Smart TV, is the smartest TV ever built offered at the revolutionary price of free. Founded by the industry leader who pioneered FAST, with Pluto TV, Telly completes the vision for a world where both TV content and the TV itself are entirely free to consumers. Visit www.telly.com today to reserve your Telly and discover for yourself why the living room will never be the same

About LiveOne

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO ) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. LiveOne’s subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC ), PPVOne, CPS, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available in Tesla vehicles and on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR’s OTT applications. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Twitter at @liveone . For more investor information, please visit ir.liveone.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne’s reliance on its largest OEM customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, special dividend, merger, distribution or transaction, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; LiveOne’s ability to continue as a going concern; LiveOne’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid members; LiveOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne’s intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne’s common stock from time to time under LiveOne’s announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; LiveOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; LiveOne’s ability to extend and/or refinance its indebtedness and/or repay its indebtedness when due; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings and/or LiveOne’s ability to pay any amounts due in connection with any such legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of LiveOne’s subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in LiveOne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 1, 2024, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, filed with SEC on November 14, 2024, and in LiveOne’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and LiveOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. LiveOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

LiveOne IR Contact:

Liviakis Financial Communications, Inc.

(415) 389-4670

john@liviakis.com

LiveOne Press Contact:

LiveOne

press@liveone.com