Verde Resources to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference February 6th

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verde Resources Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR), a leader in sustainable, next-generation infrastructure materials, today announced that Jack Wong, CEO and Eric Bava, COO, will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 6th, 2025

DATE: February 6th

TIME: 2:30 – 3:00 pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/40GBUPa

Available for 1x1 meetings: February 6th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

“We are excited to bring our story to an audience of engaged, self-directed investors and discuss the progress Verde has made in 2024 and the exciting year ahead of us,” said Jack Wong, Verde’s CEO.

“Over the past year, we have forged strategic industry partnerships and integrated groundbreaking low-carbon building materials into the Verde portfolio. Our Blueprint lowers costs, enhances durability, and reduces emissions compared to conventional methods, all while enabling large-scale carbon sequestration and repurposing millions of tons of waste. This pragmatic approach drives economic value, modernizes infrastructure, and promotes environmental sustainability. At Verde, we believe that the road to Net Zero is paved with innovation, strategic partnerships and common-sense economics.”

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Verde Resources Inc.

Verde Resources Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR) is leading the development of the world’s first Net Zero road construction blueprint, validated at the highest standards. Through the integration of innovative technologies and sustainable practices, Verde offers a scalable and licensable solution for the infrastructure industry across the U.S. and globally.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

