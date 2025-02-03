Cornerstone Financing Expands CHEIFS to New States

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornerstone Financing, a leader in advisor-driven financial solutions, proudly announces the continued expansion of its CHEIFS (Cornerstone Home Equity Into Financial Success) product into several new states. With recent approvals, homeowners and advisors in South Carolina, Nevada, Oregon, and Vermont now have access to CHEIFS, a groundbreaking solution designed to help homeowners convert a portion of their home equity into tax-free funding for retirement planning, insurance, annuities, and other financial needs.

With this latest expansion, Cornerstone Financing is now operating business in the following states:

South Carolina (SC)

Nevada (NV)

Oregon (OR)

Vermont (VT)

Ohio (OH)

Massachusetts (MA)

Pennsylvania (PA)

California (CA)

Arizona (AZ)

Florida (FL)

Missouri (MO)



"Expanding our presence into South Carolina, Nevada, Oregon, and Vermont is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative financial tools for homeowners and advisors nationwide," said Daniel Anderson, Co-founder of Cornerstone Financing. "These new approvals allow us to help more individuals reposition the value of their home equity without taking on new debt or monthly payments, making financial planning more accessible and strategic."

CHEIFS sets itself apart from traditional home equity solutions by offering a non-recourse, minority fractional equity-based alternative that allows homeowners to access liquidity while maintaining homeownership and financial flexibility. This approach aligns with the needs of financial advisors, insurance professionals, and wealth managers, providing them with a powerful tool to better serve their clients.

With $285 million in financing secured from Aquiline Capital Partners and Nomura, Cornerstone Financing continues to scale operations and expand its national footprint, reinforcing its position as a leader in home equity-backed financial solutions.

For more information about CHEIFS and how it is revolutionizing home equity utilization, visit www.cheifs.com.

About Cornerstone Financing

Cornerstone Financing empowers homeowners to leverage their home equity for a better financial future. Founded by Craig Corn and Daniel Anderson, the company merges structured finance with innovative insurance and investment solutions, enabling advisors to support their clients' estate, insurance, and investment planning with unparalleled tools.

For more information, visit www.cornerstonefinancing.com.

Media Contact:

Zito Partners, Bob Zito

bob@zitopartners.com

(917) 692-0747