ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.





Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 27-Jan-25 - - - 28-Jan-25 - - - 29-Jan-25 - - - 30-Jan-25 91,825 €705.85 €64,814,704 31-Jan-25 89,575 €723.57 €64,814,150





ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

