ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|27-Jan-25
|-
|-
|-
|28-Jan-25
|-
|-
|-
|29-Jan-25
|-
|-
|-
|30-Jan-25
|91,825
|€705.85
|€64,814,704
|31-Jan-25
|89,575
|€723.57
|€64,814,150
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
