Round Table Pizza to Spread Love in February with Red-Hot Offers

Iconic Chain Double Downs on Deals for National Pizza Day and Valentine’s Day

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Round Table Pizza, the pizza franchise known for its commitment to quality and authenticity owned by FAT Brands Inc., is sharing a little pizza with someone they love – its fans – in February. Beginning Friday, Feb. 7, Round Table Pizza will offer a Large Double Play Pizza for just $21.99 with code RTP808, available online only. The offer continues through National Pizza Day (Sunday, Feb. 9) – just in time to celebrate the big game. On Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, through Feb. 17, guests can earn a sweet 14 percent off any L or XL Pizza, including heart-shaped pizzas, with code RTP125.

Like every pizza at Round Table, the Double Play Pizza is made with gold-standard ingredients and packed with flavor. Starting with Round Table’s three cheese blend, the pizza is then layered with a zesty red sauce and topped with classic pepperoni and mini pepperoni, providing an extra kick of meatiness. For fans feeling the love all month-long, they can order and personalize a heart-shaped pizza in a size L or XL—no strings attached!

"Year-after-year, February is a month that we look to further lean into our founder’s promise to ‘Share a Little Pizza with Someone You Love,’” said Taylor Voelker, Senior Director of Marketing at Round Table Pizza. “Whether our fans are commemorating National Pizza Day, watching their team in the big game, or sharing a heart-shaped pizza with their sweetheart, we want to celebrate those memorable moments with them topped with a gold-standard pizza baked with love!”

Since its founding in 1959, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as "Pizza Royalty™” for its proprietary dough recipe as well as for its dedication to using premium, fresh ingredients such as high-quality meats and the brand’s signature three cheese blend. Each pizza is hand-crafted with legendary toppings layered to the edge of Round Table’s perfectly baked crust.

For more information or to find a Round Table Pizza location near you, visit www.roundtablepizza.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit fatbrands.com.

About Round Table Pizza

About Round Table Pizza Inspired by the honor, valor, and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table, Round Table Pizza’s superior pizza and commitment to quality and authenticity have earned the reputation of “Pizza Royalty™” for over 60 years. With more than 410 restaurants across the globe, Round Table celebrates community, family and making merry. For more information, visit www.roundtablepizza.com.

